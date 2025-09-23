A Chinese Team Has Found Evidence Of 41 Landslides Unfolding On The Moon Itself

For years, scientists have treated the Moon as a relic — a silent witness to the Solar System’s ancient past, geologically quiet and mostly unchanged for billions of years. But that assumption is beginning to crack. A new study published in National Science Review reveals that the Moon isn’t as still as we once believed. In fact, it’s shaking — quite literally.

According to a team of Chinese researchers, moonquakes deep beneath the surface are triggering active landslides, subtly reshaping the lunar landscape in ways no one expected. And the more we look, the more signs of movement we’re finding.

The Lunar Surface Isn’t As Still As We Thought

The research team, made up of scientists from Sun Yat-sen University, Fuzhou University, and Shanghai Normal University, discovered 41 new lunar landslides that formed since 2009. They weren’t found by accident. The team spent years combing through over 500 pairs of satellite images, comparing before-and-after shots of 74 areas considered geologically unstable.

Their analysis uncovered clear signs of surface movement — small collapses along crater walls, ridges, and ancient volcanic slopes. These landslides weren’t triggered by meteorites, as one might expect. Instead, the evidence points to moonquakes, or seismic activity coming from within the Moon itself.

Now, to be fair, moonquakes aren’t a new discovery. Apollo astronauts placed seismometers on the Moon in the 1970s and recorded thousands of them. But what’s different here is the link between those quakes and physical surface changes.

Why Moonquakes Are More Than Just Gentle Shakes?

It might be tempting to think of a moonquake as a mild tremor, but that would be a mistake. The Natural satellite is bone-dry — there’s no water in the rock to cushion vibrations. That means when a quake hits, the seismic waves can travel farther and last longer than similar quakes on Earth. According to the study, “quakes can last for hours,” shaking loose anything sitting on a steep enough slope.

And there are a lot of slopes on the the celestial neighbor. Most of the landslides happened on inclines between 24 and 42 degrees. Many were located in the eastern Mare Imbrium, a region that’s already known for its complex tectonic history. This concentration of activity suggests the silvery orb’s interior may still be warm and dynamic enough to cause structural shifts on the surface.

What’s more, the researchers found that less than 30% of new landslides were linked to visible impact craters. That makes internal quakes the most likely cause — a big deal, because it reinforces the idea that the lunar surface isn’t as geologically “dead” as we once assumed.

Is NASA About to Build a Moon Base in the Wrong Place?

With countries like China and the U.S. racing to build lunar bases, these findings aren’t just academic. China, for example, plans to construct a permanent research station near the Moon’s south pole by 2035. Choosing a site that won’t suddenly slide down a ridge or shake for hours on end is going to matter.

To get ahead of this, China’s upcoming Chang’e-8 mission, set to launch in 2029, will include a seismometer specifically designed to monitor the Moon’s inner movements. That way, when a quake does happen, scientists can check satellite data to see whether a landslide followed. Over time, this will help build a detailed seismic map — something the ancient satelitte has never really had.

And it’s not just about avoiding danger. Tracking how the Earth’s satellite responds to internal stress could teach us more about how heat and energy move inside planetary bodies.