Chinese Submersible Reveals Giant Craters Teeming With Life in the Pacific Ocean

Chinese scientists have uncovered a vast and previously unknown hydrothermal field at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, revealing massive craters filled with hydrogen and life. As detailed in a recent Science Advances paper, the discovery of the Kunlun system, northeast of Papua New Guinea, could reshape our understanding of deep-sea ecosystems, hydrogen production, and the origins of life on Earth.

A Hidden World Beneath the Pacific: Mapping the Kunlun Craters

In a remote stretch of seafloor far from any tectonic plate boundary, researchers aboard a Chinese submersible have identified 20 massive craters, the largest of which measures approximately 5,900 feet (1,800 meters) across and plunges 430 feet (130 meters) deep. These structures form what the team has called a “pipe swarm,” a unique geologic formation driven not by magma but by chemical reactions deep within Earth’s mantle. The Kunlun hydrothermal system spans about 4 square miles (11 square kilometers), making it hundreds of times larger than the Lost City, a previously celebrated hydrothermal field in the Atlantic Ocean.

Kunlun differs in critical ways from other known hydrothermal systems. Instead of being driven by volcanic heat and located along mid-ocean ridges, Kunlun’s hydrogen-rich plumes are generated by serpentinization — a process where seawater reacts with mantle rocks to form serpentine minerals and release large quantities of hydrogen. “The Kunlun system stands out for its exceptionally high hydrogen flux, scale, and unique geological setting,” said Weidong Sun, co-author of the study and professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “It shows that serpentinization-driven hydrogen generation can occur far from mid-ocean ridges, challenging long-held assumptions.”

Hydrothermal activities and distribution of pipe swarms on the subducting plate near the Mussau Trench. CREDIT: [(D) and (F)] L. LI/LAOSHAN LABORATORY and (E) X. ZHANG/LAOSHAN LABORATORY.

Life Without Sunlight: A Hydrogen-Fueled Ecosystem Emerges

The newly discovered craters are not barren geological anomalies — they are home to a thriving and complex ecosystem. Researchers filmed shrimp, squat lobsters, anemones, and tubeworms inhabiting the Kunlun system, organisms that appear to rely on chemosynthesis rather than photosynthesis to survive. In the perpetual darkness of the ocean depths, these creatures extract energy from chemical reactions, in this case, using hydrogen as a fuel source.

Hydrogen-based ecosystems are rare and rarely observed at such scale. The research team found that Kunlun alone may account for more than 5% of the world’s abiotic hydrogen emissions from the seafloor. The ecosystem’s resilience and complexity have sparked interest in astrobiology, as they resemble what life may look like on other hydrogen-rich planetary bodies. The discovery opens a new chapter in the search for non-solar life both on Earth and potentially beyond.

Hydrothermal activities and distribution of pipe swarms on the subducting plate near the Mussau Trench. CREDIT: [(D) and (F)] L. LI/LAOSHAN LABORATORY and (E) X. ZHANG/LAOSHAN LABORATORY.

A Volcanic-Free Explosion: How the Pipe Swarm Formed

Unlike traditional hydrothermal systems driven by magma, Kunlun’s origin is mechanical and chemical. The team theorizes that hydrogen gas built up beneath the ocean floor, eventually erupting in violent explosions that fractured the seafloor. These fractures allowed hydrothermal fluids to escape, rich in hydrogen and serpentinized minerals. As minerals built up over time, they sealed the cracks, allowing hydrogen to accumulate again in a cyclical pattern that led to the creation of numerous interconnected craters and pipes.

This mode of formation contrasts sharply with the “black smokers” seen at mid-ocean ridges, where superheated water (often exceeding 750°F or 400°C) vents through chimney-like structures. Kunlun, by contrast, operates at cooler temperatures below 194°F (90°C), similar to the Lost City but far more expansive and geologically isolated. The size and structure of the system make it a landmark discovery in ocean geology, with implications for plate tectonics, mineral formation, and hydrogen-based energy systems.

Shifting Paradigms: Why Kunlun Redefines Deep-Sea Science

For decades, scientists have assumed that major hydrothermal systems must be associated with tectonic activity and magma chambers. The Kunlun discovery shatters that assumption. Its location — far from any mid-ocean ridge — suggests that serpentinization and hydrogen generation may be more widespread than previously thought. This insight could reshape geological surveys, prompting a renewed search for similar systems in tectonically passive regions of the ocean floor.

What makes this even more striking is the ecological significance of these systems. The life thriving at Kunlun does not just survive — it flourishes in an environment rich in hydrogen but devoid of sunlight. These findings offer compelling evidence that life can emerge and persist in environments once thought too extreme. From an astrobiological perspective, this gives new momentum to the idea that hydrogen-powered ecosystems could exist on Europa, Enceladus, or other ice-covered moons in our solar system.