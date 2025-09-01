China Strikes Hard in Space: Geostationary Satellite Pulverizes Starlink With a 2-Watt Laser at 36,000 KM From Earth

China has reported a significant advance in satellite laser communication, achieving both record-breaking downlink speeds and highly efficient long-distance data transmission. In early 2025, Interesting Engineering detailed how researchers from Chang Guang Satellite Technology (CGST) successfully demonstrated a 100 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) optical link to a mobile ground station.

A few months later, a Chinese geostationary satellite transmitted data at 1 Gbps over a distance of 36,000 kilometers using a laser of just two watts. These results point to rapid progress in the field of orbital communications and highlight China’s growing role in next-generation space infrastructure.

A Dim Beam with Big Implications

In January 2025, CGST engineers pushed optical satellite communications to new levels, demonstrating downlink speeds of 100 Gbps using a mobile ground terminal, according to Interesting Engineering. The achievement showed that the technology could operate in practical, mobile conditions, rather than being limited to laboratory or fixed-station environments. The following experiment, conducted from a satellite in geostationary orbit, emphasized efficiency over raw power.

Using a 2-watt laser, researchers transmitted data at 1 Gbps across 36,000 km, outpacing the average speeds offered by SpaceX’s Starlink network, which functions at low Earth orbit altitudes of about 550 km. The success was enabled by adaptive optics, a method of correcting atmospheric distortion that allows weaker beams to deliver reliable signals across vast distances.

Beyond the Headlines

While some coverage used dramatic wording, there is no evidence to suggest the experiments involved any destructive or military applications. Instead, the demonstrations represent progress in communication capacity and energy efficiency. Achieving gigabit speeds from geostationary orbit with minimal power highlights a pathway toward lighter, more efficient satellite designs and potentially fewer spacecraft needed to provide global coverage.

The results also underscore how China is positioning itself to compete not only in satellite deployment numbers but also in technological efficiency, aiming to reduce reliance on extensive low Earth orbit constellations in favor of more capable geostationary platforms.

The Global Push Toward Laser Communication

China’s progress reflects a wider global movement toward optical satellite links. NASA has already tested its TBIRD system, which achieved 200 Gbps, and the Deep Space Optical Communications project in 2024 successfully transmitted video from millions of miles away, demonstrating performance ten to one hundred times stronger than traditional radio. Commercial companies are also adopting similar strategies.

Starlink satellites currently use lasers for inter-satellite communication, but have yet to extend these systems directly to ground-based links. CGST, on the other hand, is equipping its Jilin-1 constellation with optical payloads, aiming for 300 satellites by 2027. Taken together, these developments confirm that laser communication is transitioning from experimental demonstrations to large-scale deployment across both government and commercial space networks.