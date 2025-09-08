China Plans to Hit a Distant Asteroid—And Gently Nudge It Off Course

China is accelerating its efforts to protect Earth from the threat of asteroids. According to a recent report by Interesting Engineering, China is preparing to launch a mission that will test the feasibility of altering the orbit of a near-Earth asteroid. This ambitious project, dubbed the “kinetic impact demonstration mission,” is slated to make China the second country ever—after the United States—to achieve such a feat. The mission, which is set to take place within this year, could mark a pivotal moment in global planetary defense.

China Eyes Asteroid Deflection to Prevent Future Catastrophes

The goal of this mission is deceptively simple: send a spacecraft to collide with a small asteroid located tens of millions of miles away and slightly adjust its orbit. While the shift will be minimal—only about 3 to 5 centimeters (1.2 to 2 inches)—this small nudge could have significant implications for planetary defense. This move is not just about pushing a rock in space; it’s a critical test for future efforts to protect Earth from the more severe risks posed by larger asteroids.

China’s lunar exploration program chief designer, Wu Weiren, unveiled the mission during the third Deep Space Exploration (Tiandu) International Conference in Hefei, Anhui Province. Wu emphasized that this demonstration mission will showcase the potential of “kinetic impact”—the idea that a spacecraft’s collision with an asteroid can alter its trajectory and potentially prevent a future impact on Earth.



🇨🇳 CHINA REVEALS GLOBAL ASTEROID DEFENSE BLUEPRINT



China just rolled out its master plan to stop killer asteroids, complete with space-to-Earth tracking, impact prevention tech, and global data sharing.



They’ve already launched Tianwen-2, built a sky-survey network, and… https://t.co/ifFpfFuXdF pic.twitter.com/H7Zypywu4G — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2025

China’s Asteroid Defense Plan

The mission will deploy two spacecraft: one will observe the asteroid closely, while the other, the impactor, will crash into the asteroid at high velocity. This two-pronged approach aims to not only test the collision itself, but also to study the asteroid’s behavior and how the impact changes its orbit.

Wu explained that the observer spacecraft will first approach the asteroid to gather detailed data about its physical properties. It will use advanced imaging systems to track the asteroid before the impact. The collision will then be observed both by the spacecraft and ground-based telescopes, ensuring a wealth of data is collected.

A Growing Effort in Planetary Defense

China‘s planetary defense efforts have been gaining momentum in recent years, aligning with its growing research on near-Earth asteroids. The country’s Tianwen-2 probe, launched earlier in 2025, is part of a broader strategy to study asteroids and even collect samples. This mission follows NASA’s own planetary defense efforts, including its 2022 DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, which marked the first time an asteroid’s orbit was successfully altered.

Wu also shared China’s long-term vision, which includes building a comprehensive planetary defense system. The country plans to integrate early warning systems, in-orbit responses, and other technologies to effectively address asteroid threats. He even hinted at the possibility of international collaboration, emphasizing China’s openness to sharing data and building a joint global framework for asteroid defense.

In the midst of growing awareness about the risks posed by near-Earth asteroids, this mission could be a defining moment in global space defense. The fact that China is positioning itself as a key player in this field shows how seriously nations are taking the existential threat posed by asteroids—whether they contain valuable resources or the potential for catastrophic damage.