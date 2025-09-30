China’s First Astronaut Heard Knocking In Space Like Someone Was Outside, Experts Still Baffled

In 2003, Yang Liwei, the first Chinese astronaut to travel to space, reported hearing a strange, unexplained knocking sound while orbiting Earth aboard China’s Shenzhou 5 spacecraft. The event was recently revisited in an interview reported by BBC News, where Yang described the noise in vivid detail. More than two decades later, the mystery remains, and it hasn’t just happened once.

The Sound That Started It All

During his solo flight aboard Shenzhou 5, he heard a distinct knocking sound, unrelated to any of the spacecraft’s systems or the external environment. In a recent interview, he explained that it sounded like tapping on the hull with a wooden mallet. The sound had no visible cause, and he was never able to reproduce it afterwards.

Yang’s report wasn’t initially publicized, but recent media coverage has reignited interest in this unexplained phenomenon. The incident stands out due to the nature of space itself: a vacuum where sound cannot travel without a medium. That makes any audible sensation especially perplexing. According to BBC News, Yang clarified that the sound seemed to come from “neither outside nor inside” the capsule, and despite checking through the porthole, he found nothing unusual.

The mystery deepened when subsequent Chinese astronauts also reported hearing similar sounds. According to the report, the sound was heard again during Shenzhou 6 in 2005 and Shenzhou 7 in 2008. Yang, now a senior figure in China’s space program, said he warned his successors about the noise so they would not be alarmed if it occurred. While the phenomenon is now considered a “normal occurrence” by some within the Chinese space community.

Physical Causes, Or Illusions?

Some experts have attempted to find logical explanations rooted in physics and spacecraft engineering. Professor Goh Cher Hiang of the National University of Singapore noted that the spacecraft’s structure could have been impacted by small debris or micrometeorites, possibly transmitting vibrations through the metal shell and creating the impression of a knock. While this explanation is physically plausible, he emphasized to the BBC that it remains speculative.

Another theory was proposed by Wee-Seng Soh, also of the National University of Singapore, who suggested that thermal expansion and contraction might have played a role. Due to the extreme temperature variations a spacecraft experiences in orbit, it’s possible that structural components could shift or contract in ways that produce sound. But again, no definitive link between these processes and the sound Yang heard has been confirmed.

On October 15, 2003, China's first astronaut, former PLA pilot, Colonel Yang Liwei, became the first Chinese person into space.

He met the sun and displayed two flags – the flag of the People's Republic of China🇨🇳 and the flag of the United Nations🇺🇳. pic.twitter.com/l3HHo8yVdF — ShanghaiPanda （ Account deactivation） (@thinking_panda) October 15, 2024

The Unknown Remains Onboard

While Yang’s experience was startling, he was not the first astronaut to encounter unexpected sounds in space. NASA astronauts on the Apollo 10 mission in 1969 also reported hearing a strange, whistling sound while orbiting the far side of the Moon, beyond communication range from Earth.

The audio was only released decades later and described by the astronauts as “space music.” NASA eventually attributed the noise to possible radio interference, although the exact cause remains debatable.

More recently, NASA released recordings from the Juno probe orbiting Jupiter, which picked up eerie, fluctuating sounds. While these were detected using radio wave instruments and converted into audible frequencies, they remind us that space is not always silent, at least not in the ways we expect.