Caught On Camera, Unknown Lights Race Through One Of Earth’s Most Isolated Deserts

In one of the most remote and arid corners of the world, motion-triggered cameras set up to study wildcats in Chile’s Atacama Desert have recorded something completely unexpected — mysterious streaks of lights blazing across the landscape.

The unusual footage, initially collected for a wildlife research project, is now at the center of an emerging scientific puzzle. Details of the discovery were first published in an article by Live Science on September 11, 2025, based on fieldwork conducted by researchers from the University of Chile and interviews with veterinarian Pamela Bendeck.

Wildlife Study Takes A Strange Turn

The lights weren’t discovered during a search for aerial phenomena. In fact, they were an accidental byproduct of a long-term ecological study. Pamela Bendeck had placed camera traps across the northern Chilean desert in collaboration with the University of Chile. The primary goal was to document elusive wildcats like the Andean cat and pampas cat. But in reviewing months of camera footage between 2021 and 2023, her team stumbled upon something that defied easy explanation.

Instead of animals, some of the cameras recorded brief but intense bursts of light — glowing orbs or streaks that darted across the frame in a matter of seconds. “It’s not just a flash,” Bendeck told Live Science. “It’s something that moves, changes direction, and even splits.” The lights appeared on different nights and in different areas, far from any towns, roads, or flight paths.

Unidentified And Unexplained

Researchers quickly began working through possible explanations. They considered aircraft, drones, satellites, meteors, and even insects reflecting light back at the camera. But none of these theories matched what was seen on tape. The lights moved too fast and at irregular angles. They left no sound, no trail, and showed no signs of originating from any known device.

Complicating things further is the fact that these areas are extremely isolated. The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on Earth, with minimal human presence and virtually no artificial light pollution. That means the likelihood of manmade sources — whether from hikers, headlights, or aircraft — is remarkably low. The camera traps, designed to detect heat and movement, captured these lights without anyone in the field ever seeing them directly.

In Chile’s Patagonia, a University of Magallanes camera trap captured mysterious descending lights, baffling experts and reigniting local legends of “bad lights,” as researchers grapple with potential explanations, from insects to unidentified aerial phenomena. pic.twitter.com/iSocWq3xeZ — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 12, 2025

A Pattern Begins To Emerge

What makes the footage especially compelling is that these aren’t isolated incidents. Multiple sightings occurred over a span of more than two years, and across several locations. Some videos show a single light moving horizontally across the screen, while others reveal multiple lights that shift direction or blink out abruptly. In one case, the footage captured a light that appears to separate into two distinct orbs, moving in opposite directions — an effect that doesn’t align with known meteorological or optical phenomena.

“We’ve ruled out the obvious,” Bendeck said. But for now, the team isn’t making any assumptions. The lights were captured only on the cameras — never seen by human observers on site — which lends the evidence a unique quality. There’s no chance of misperception or human error. What’s recorded is what’s there.

Questions Without Clear Answers

Although the word “UAP” hasn’t officially been used by the research team, the comparison is difficult to avoid. Chile has long been a hotspot for aerial anomalies, and its dry, high-altitude skies have attracted both astronomers and government attention for decades. Even the Chilean Air Force has investigated reports of unexplained lights in the past.

But this case feels different. There were no eyewitnesses, no public reports, no viral social media clips — just silent, raw footage from cameras meant to observe animals. That quiet, data-driven nature makes the phenomenon harder to ignore. It’s not anecdotal; it’s recorded. And it happened more than once.

Now, the researchers plan to expand their investigation. New devices with higher resolution, thermal sensors, and broader wavelength detection are being considered for future deployments. The hope is that if the lights appear again, they’ll be recorded in more detail — perhaps even revealing a clue as to what they really are.