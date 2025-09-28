Buried for 325 Million Years, Two New Sea Monsters Just Emerge From the Depths of World’s Largest Cave

In the pitch-black corridors of Mammoth Cave National Park, deep beneath Kentucky’s rolling hills, scientists have uncovered something astonishing: the fossilized remains of two never-before-seen prehistoric shark species. Entombed in limestone for over 325 million years, these ancient predators have resurfaced with a startling level of preservation, opening a rare window into marine life that predates the dinosaurs.

Announced as part of the National Park Service’s (NPS) Paleontological Resource Inventory, the find is more than just a curiosity. It sheds light on an era when North America was submerged under a tropical inland sea, a vast waterway teeming with ancient life—much of which remains unknown.

“These fossils are not only remarkably intact, but they also challenge what we thought we knew about early shark evolution,” said Dr. Vincent Santucci, senior paleontologist at the NPS, who helped oversee the ongoing survey of U.S. fossil-rich parks. “They offer clues about species diversity, predator behavior, and how marine ecosystems functioned long before the first dinosaurs appeared.”

Troglocladodus and Glikmanius: Predators From a Forgotten World

The two species have been named Troglocladodus trimblei and Glikmanius careforum, and they belong to the extinct group of sharks known as ctenacanths. Unlike modern sharks, ctenacanths sported comb-shaped dorsal spines—possibly for defence or display—and show no direct lineage to any contemporary species.

A reconstruction of the new sharks in Mammoth Cave National Park and northern Alabama. Glikmanius careforum swims in the foreground, with two Troglocladodus trimblei swimming above. Credits: NPS/Benji Paynose

Troglocladodus trimblei, the smaller of the two, measured roughly 3.5 meters in length and featured forked teeth, indicating a unique hunting strategy likely suited to soft-bodied prey or rapid ambushes. Its cousin, Glikmanius careforum, is thought to have been more aggressive, with a crushing bite capable of snapping through bone and even the hard shells of orthocones, an extinct group of squid-like mollusks.

A digital rendering released by the NPS, based on the fossil data and anatomical comparisons, depicts Glikmanius gliding through the water while two Troglocladodus patrol above—ghosts from a vanished sea that once blanketed the modern-day American Midwest.

Preserved by Time, Revealed by Science

The setting of the discovery is no less remarkable than the fossils themselves. Mammoth Cave is the largest cave system on Earth, stretching over 676 kilometers through layers of ancient limestone. Its stable, low-oxygen environment helped preserve the remains in stunning detail—ribs, spines, and even some fine-scale features survived the test of geological time.

According to the NPS Fossil Inventory, this preservation is what makes the cave system a critical site for ongoing paleontological research. The broader program, created under the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act, has catalogued fossils in over 270 national parks, using a mix of fieldwork, museum archives, and interviews with past researchers to assemble detailed records of America’s deep-time heritage.

“The cave acted like a natural time capsule,” said Benji Paynose, who contributed to the fossil reconstructions. “In terms of paleobiology, this is as close to a prehistoric crime scene as it gets.”

A Lost Sea Beneath Our Feet

The fossil-bearing rocks in Mammoth Cave date to the Mississippian subperiod of the Carboniferous, a time when sea levels were high and the area that would become Kentucky was part of a vast tropical archipelago. Shallow seas linked what are now North America, Europe and North Africa, forming an ecosystem rich with sharks, mollusks and early coral reefs.

As tectonic plates shifted and Pangaea began to take shape, these marine habitats gradually vanished. What remains today are isolated geological formations—like those in northern Alabama and central Kentucky—that record the last traces of those vanished seas.

One previous find in the same region, documented by the Journal of Paleontology, included a 330-million-year-old shark rivaling a great white in size. Together with the new discoveries, they underscore the region’s importance for understanding shark evolution, particularly the diversity of lineages that once roamed ancient oceans but left no modern descendants.