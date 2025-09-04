Bosses Were Right All Along: Remote Workers Are Spending 2.5 Fewer Hours on the Job at Home Every Single Day

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) suggest that employees working from home are putting in substantially fewer hours than their office-based colleagues. The findings, drawn from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS) 2024, add fresh fuel to a debate that has divided workers and bosses since the pandemic reshaped office life.

How Big Is the Gap Between Home and Office?

The BLS survey found that full-time employees working in the office averaged 7.79 hours per day, compared with just 5.14 hours for those working from home. That amounts to a 2.65-hour daily difference, or the equivalent of more than an extra full workday each week for those commuting in. On days, they worked, office-based staff clocked closer to 8.4 hours, while home workers rarely exceeded five.

The figures also reveal subtle gender differences. Men working remotely put in about 12 minutes less per day than women, yet in the office they averaged 18 minutes more than their female counterparts. It’s a small detail, but it reflects how working patterns can shift depending on the environment.

Some Industries Are More Affected Than Others

The drop in logged hours is not evenly spread. For jobs that are harder to translate into remote work, the gap is stark. Construction employees working from home reported just 2.17 hours per day, a number so low it almost seems symbolic rather than practical. Workers in transportation, professional services, and personal services also reported sharp declines, in some cases putting in nearly six hours fewer each day when at home compared to office shifts.

By contrast, sectors where tasks can be more easily managed digitally, such as IT and finance, have shown smaller declines. Still, the broad picture is clear: in most fields, being physically present equates to more time on the job.

Distractions and the Culture of ‘Fake Work’

The rise of remote work has blurred boundaries between the professional and the personal. Studies by Stanford’s Institute for Economic Policy and Research estimate that fully remote jobs are associated with 10% to 20% lower productivity than in-person roles. That productivity dip is often linked to distractions that are easier to indulge at home.

A survey by streaming platform Tubi earlier this year found that 84% of Gen Z employees admitted to watching television while on the clock, and 53% confessed to delaying work in order to finish a show. Another poll by Workhuman suggested that around 30% of Millennials and Gen Z openly admitted to “faking work.” In extreme cases, firms have caught staff using devices that simulate keyboard activity; Wells Fargo dismissed several employees for this very reason in 2024.

“Hybrid-work models continue to be the norm, the boundary between work and entertainment becomes more fluid across the board,” said Cynthia Clevenger, senior vice president of B2B marketing at Tubi. “It’s not just passive background noise—it’s part of how they take breaks, stay stimulated, or even manage their focus throughout the day.”

Companies Push Back, but Remote Work Endures

Major employers have responded to these trends with stricter return-to-office mandates. Firms like Amazon, Google, and JPMorgan have all tightened their policies in recent years, insisting that productivity and collaboration suffer when workers stay at home.

Yet the practice is far from disappearing. According to the BLS, about 33% of employees worked remotely on an average day in 2024, only slightly down from 35% in 2023. That persistence suggests remote and hybrid setups remain embedded in the modern workforce, even as their efficiency is questioned.

For employees, the appeal is obvious: fewer commutes, lower costs, and more time with family. For managers, the challenge is just as clear—finding a balance that allows flexibility without undermining productivity.