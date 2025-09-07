This Bright Blue Lobster Is So Rare, Scientists Say It’s 1 in 200 Million

An ultra-rare electric blue lobster caught off the coast of Maine has become an unexpected star at Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center. Known as Neptune, this lobster is the subject of widespread fascination—not just because of his stunning appearance, but because lobsters like him are statistically estimated to occur only once in 200 million catches. The discovery, covered in detail by IFLScience, has sparked interest in lobster genetics, marine conservation, and the unexpected beauty hidden in ocean biodiversity.

An Unexpected Flash of Blue

Fisherman Brad Myslinski wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary during his routine haul. But hidden among the usual browns and greens of a standard lobster catch, a sudden, vibrant blue shimmer stood out — unmistakable and extraordinary.

Neptune’s striking appearance is caused by a genetic anomaly that leads to the overproduction of a blue pigment protein called crustacyanin. Most lobsters appear greenish-brown in the wild due to a combination of pigments that help them blend into their rocky surroundings. Once boiled, they famously turn red as crustacyanin breaks down and the red pigment astaxanthin is released.

In Neptune’s case, the pigment balance is thrown off entirely. The result is an exoskeleton so intensely blue it looks artificial. Researchers say the mutation itself may occur in about 1 in every 2 million lobsters, but the likelihood of hauling one aboard? That jumps to 1 in 200 million.

From Lobster Trap To Marine Science Center

Rather than returning the rare find to the sea or selling it, Myslinski made the thoughtful decision to donate Neptune to Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center (NUMSC). There, marine scientists immediately recognized the significance of the find — and its educational value.

“I never thought I’d get to see a blue lobster in person,” said Neida Villanueva, a PhD student in Professor Jonathan Grabowski’s lab. She described Myslinski as “very kind” for donating Neptune, adding, “We are all very excited about this new addition to our outreach program.”

Now living in a research tank, Neptune has become a new face for marine education. His vivid coloration offers students and visitors a rare look into genetic diversity in marine species, as well as a natural conversation starter about fisheries, sustainability, and the biology of lobsters themselves.

Villanueva believes the attention Neptune is receiving can serve a broader purpose. “The lobster industry is so vital to New England, so any discussion and interest about it is great,” she explained.

Introducing Neptune 🔱

Meet the newest member of our touch tank at the MSC, an incredibly rare blue lobster. The blue coloration comes from a genetic anomaly– resulting in Neptune being a one in two million lobster! 💙#Lobsters #BlueLobster #MarineBiology pic.twitter.com/YNp54E2gW9 — Ocean Genome Legacy (@oceangenome) August 12, 2025

The Science Beneath The Shell

Neptune isn’t just eye-catching — he’s relatively young, too. Scientists estimate he’s about seven years old and weighs just under two pounds. In lobster terms, that’s practically adolescence, since these animals can live up to 100 years under the right conditions.

His discovery joins a small, but growing list of bizarrely colored lobsters spotted in recent years. There’s Banana, a vivid yellow specimen; Freckles, a calico-patterned catch; and Currant, a rare half-and-half bright blue sea creature divided right down the middle. All of these are natural occurrences, often the result of rare genetic mutations, and each adds something new to our understanding of crustacean biology.

Neptune may be the newest to join this club of colorful outliers, but according to researchers, he’s far from the most extreme. Some marine biologists point to rumors of a near-mythical “crystal lobster” — a translucent specimen so rare it’s only been whispered about, never formally documented.