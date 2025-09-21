Blazing Fireball Exploded Over Europe — Now Scientists Have Uncovered Its Lost Space Rock

On a quiet night in February 2023, residents in northern France looked up and saw something extraordinary: a blazing fireball slicing across the sky, briefly turning darkness into daylight. What they didn’t know then—but scientists had been tracking—was that this was asteroid 2023 CX1, a small near-Earth object that had been spotted just hours before impact. Fast-forward to September 2025, and part of that fiery visitor has now been recovered from the French countryside.

According to researchers involved in the recovery effort, a fragment of the meteorite was discovered earlier this week near Saint-Pierre-le-Viger, a village in the Seine-Maritime department, not far from Dieppe. The find was confirmed by teams working in collaboration with the Institut de mécanique céleste et de calcul des éphémérides (IMCCE), a branch of the Paris Observatory.

What makes this story remarkable is not just the recovery itself, but the full sequence of events—from detection to descent to discovery—that unfolded with near cinematic precision.

One of the Few Asteroids Ever Tracked Before Impact

Asteroid 2023 CX1 is now part of a very short list: fewer than ten known asteroids have ever been detected before they entered Earth’s atmosphere. Detected only seven hours prior to impact by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky from the Piszkéstető Observatory, the object was closely monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) and other institutions as it raced toward the planet.

🤩☄️ FRIPON/Vigie-Ciel retrouve un fragment de l’astéroïde 2023CX1 en Seine Maritime !!! La découverte a été faite par Loïs Leblanc, étudiante de 18 ans, faisant partie de l’équipe de recherche sur le terrain #2023CX1 #SAR2667 pic.twitter.com/gQjp7OqzV0 — Vigie-Ciel (@VigieCiel) February 15, 2023

Unlike most meteoroids that arrive unannounced, CX1 gave scientists a rare opportunity to follow a complete trajectory. In fact, it marked the first time in Europe that a pre-impact asteroid had been successfully observed, tracked, and eventually recovered. The initial fireball was visible over Normandy shortly before 4 a.m. on February 13, 2023, with sonic booms reported as far as Rouen.

“It’s a scientific milestone,” said Dr. Patrick Michel, planetary scientist at CNRS and a member of ESA’s planetary defence team. “We’re no longer just passive observers. For once, we had a head start.”

Fragments Scattered, but Only Now Recovered

Shortly after the impact, scientists estimated that any surviving debris would have landed somewhere between Fontaine-le-Dun and Dieppe, across farmland and lightly wooded terrain. Several meteorite hunters—both professional and amateur—descended on the area, and while a few fragments were collected in early 2023, most were small and incomplete.

This month’s recovery, announced by Paris-Normandie and later confirmed by France Bleu, marks the most intact piece of CX1 discovered so far. The fragment is roughly the size of a golf ball, and its physical features suggest it went through minimal fragmentation during re-entry. Preliminary analysis suggests it’s a chondrite, a stony meteorite type containing some of the oldest materials in the solar system.

Screenshot of a video showing a fireball falling over France Feb. 13, 2023. Credit: Thomas Petit @MegaLuigi – Rouen, France

Researchers say it could offer valuable insights into early planetary formation, much like similar finds studied by institutions such as the Natural History Museum in London or NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division.

Building Momentum for Planetary Defense

The discovery comes at a time when space agencies are ramping up efforts to improve planetary defense systems. Earlier this year, NASA released new findings from its DART mission, which successfully altered the trajectory of a small asteroid using kinetic impact. Meanwhile, ESA is preparing its Hera mission, set to launch in late 2026 to further investigate the outcome of DART’s impact.

The CX1 event, though minor in scale, underscores the importance of real-time tracking and cross-border collaboration. Tools like Scout, a system used by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) to calculate potential impacts within minutes of detection, played a key role in confirming CX1’s impact zone in France.

With small asteroids hitting Earth roughly every few months—most unnoticed—experts believe early detection is the only viable path to long-term mitigation. According to ESA, there are over 30,000 known near-Earth objects as of 2025, with new ones discovered almost daily.