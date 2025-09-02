Astronomers Just Found a Monster Black Hole Born Right After the Big Bang

Astronomers have discovered what they say is the oldest confirmed black hole in the universe, offering a glimpse into a period of cosmic history when the universe was just 3% of its current age. Found using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the black hole lies at the center of a galaxy known as CAPERS-LRD-z9, located an astonishing 13.3 billion light-years away. The findings were published on August 6 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and challenge long-standing theories about the early formation of massive black holes.

A New Window Into The Early Universe

Estimated to be as massive as 300 million suns, this newly confirmed black hole is exceptionally large for such an early cosmic era. According to the research team, led by scientists at The University of Texas at Austin’s Cosmic Frontier Center, this object formed just 500 million years after the Big Bang. “When looking for black holes, this is about as far back as you can practically go,” said Anthony Taylor, a postdoctoral fellow at the center and lead author of the study.

The discovery was made possible by JWST’s CAPERS (CANDELS-Area Prism Epoch of Reionization Survey) program. CAPERS focuses on the earliest known galaxies in the universe, and CAPERS-LRD-z9 was initially identified as a bright, compact anomaly. Detailed spectroscopic analysis later revealed that this galaxy is powered not by an abundance of stars, but by a rapidly growing black hole.

The Mystery of The Little Red Dots

This galaxy belongs to a peculiar class of objects known as “Little Red Dots”—compact, luminous, and deep-red galaxies visible only in the first 1.5 billion years of the universe. They were first noticed in early JWST observations and have since puzzled astronomers. Their brightness is inconsistent with standard models of galaxy formation, which suggest there shouldn’t have been enough time for these small galaxies to form so many stars.

What researchers are now finding is that the unusual luminosity may be explained not by stars, but by supermassive black holes. These objects radiate intense light and energy as they consume nearby matter. “This adds to growing evidence that early black holes grew much faster than we thought possible,” said Steven Finkelstein, a co-author of the study.

Light Reveals The Hidden Engine

Confirmation of the black hole came through spectroscopy, which allows scientists to break light into its individual wavelengths and uncover the motion and makeup of celestial objects. When gas spirals into a black hole, it moves at tremendous speeds—producing a distinct pattern of light known as redshift and blueshift. Light moving away stretches into red wavelengths, while gas moving toward the observer compresses into blue.

“There aren’t many other things that create this signature,” explained Taylor. “And this galaxy has it.” The unmistakable fingerprint provided clear evidence of a black hole in action, drawing in matter and illuminating the galaxy from within.

One additional clue came from the galaxy’s deep red color. Researchers believe this may be caused by dense clouds of gas surrounding the black hole. These clouds absorb and scatter light, shifting it toward redder wavelengths before it reaches JWST’s sensors. Similar effects have been observed in other galaxies, and comparisons showed strong consistency with CAPERS-LRD-z9.

A Challenge To Existing Models

The black hole’s mass—about 300 million times that of the Sun—is unusually large for such an early period in cosmic history. It represents nearly half the mass of all the stars in its host galaxy. This finding suggests two possibilities: either black holes grew far more rapidly than previously believed, or they were born significantly more massive. The galaxy CAPERS-LRD-z9 is now considered a crucial target for studying the formation and evolution of early black holes.

Support for the study also came from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) at Kitt Peak National Observatory, which provided additional data. “We haven’t been able to study early black hole evolution until recently,” said Taylor, “and we are excited to see what we can learn from this unique object.”