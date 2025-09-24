Astronauts Will Become Human Lab Rats on the Moon Mission — NASA’s Crew Faces Unprecedented Testing

NASA is preparing to launch Artemis II, the first crewed mission around the Moon in more than five decades, with a tentative launch window opening in February 2026. The agency aims to advance the timeline slightly ahead of its previously stated deadline of April, signaling growing confidence in the readiness of the spacecraft and crew.

As reported by BBC News on September 23, 2025, the mission is part of the broader Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface and eventually establish a sustainable presence. While Artemis II will not include a landing, it will be the most ambitious human spaceflight since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

A Long-awaited Return Beyond Earth Orbit

Four astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch from NASA, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency—will embark on a ten-day mission around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. They will be the first humans to fly beyond low Earth orbit in over 50 years, reaching a point at least 5,000 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) past the Moon.

During the flight, the Orion capsule will travel over 230,000 miles from Earth. Although the crew won’t land, the mission is designed to test life-support systems, communications, and other technologies critical for future landings. As Lakiesha Hawkins, NASA’s acting deputy associate administrator, explained during a press conference, “We together have a front row seat to history.”

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), the powerful rocket built to carry the Orion capsule into space, is “pretty much stacked and ready to go,” according to Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson. Final integration steps involve attaching Orion to SLS and conducting comprehensive ground testing.

How The Mission Will Unfold

Once launched, SLS will fire its solid rocket boosters and core stage to lift Orion into Earth orbit. After the boosters fall away and the core separates, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion System (ICPS) will raise Orion to a higher orbit. About 90 minutes after launch, Orion’s solar arrays will deploy, powering the spacecraft when it’s not in direct sunlight.

The crew will perform a Proximity Operations Demonstration, manually piloting Orion in a maneuvering rehearsal with ICPS. This “space ballet” is a critical step in preparing for future docking procedures with a lunar landing system.

Roughly 23 hours later, Orion’s service module will execute a Translunar Injection (TLI) burn, pushing the spacecraft toward the Moon. The four-day outbound journey will include full system checks and additional crew training.

This Moon Mission Isn’t Just About the Moon

Throughout the mission, astronauts will function as both pilots and test subjects. One of the more innovative aspects involves biological experiments using samples from their own blood. Scientists will cultivate organoids, or miniaturized tissue structures, before and after the flight. By comparing these, NASA hopes to study the impact of microgravity and radiation on human biology.

“We want to be able to study in depth the effect of the microgravity and the radiation on these samples,” said Dr. Nicky Fox, NASA’s head of science. “I’m certainly not going to dissect an astronaut! But I can dissect these little organoid samples and really look at the difference.”

After completing the lunar flyby, Orion will slingshot around the Moon and begin a four-day return to Earth. As the spacecraft re-enters the atmosphere, the service module will detach, and the crew module will descend under parachutes, landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

Credit: ESA

Here’s What Comes After

Artemis II is a gateway to the program’s next milestone—Artemis III, the mission that will put humans back on the Moon. NASA has maintained a target date of “no earlier than mid-2027”, though experts suggest delays are likely. “’No earlier than’ is familiar language for NASA, and it means just that. That’s the earliest possibility,” noted Dr. Simeon Barber of the Open University, who called the goal “optimistic.”

One of the biggest variables remains SpaceX’s Starship, which is slated to serve as the lunar lander. Despite significant investment and development, the spacecraft has yet to achieve consistent orbital flight, casting uncertainty over its timeline for carrying astronauts to and from the lunar surface.