Watch Asteroid the Size of a Jet Passing Earth at Close Range!

On September 3, 2025, an asteroid the size of a commercial jet will pass Earth at an incredibly close distance, sparking excitement among astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. Known as 2025 QD8, this near-Earth asteroid is set to pass within just 1 lunar distance of our planet. To offer the public a front-row seat to this celestial event, The Virtual Telescope Project will host a live stream of the flyby, starting on September 2, providing an unprecedented view of this rapidly approaching space rock. As the asteroid speeds toward Earth at more than 28,000 mph (45,000 km/h), the live stream will capture the event in real-time, showcasing the awe-inspiring dynamics of this cosmic phenomenon.

What Is Asteroid 2025 QD8?

Asteroid 2025 QD8 is a near-Earth object (NEO) that was first discovered not long ago. Roughly between 55 and 124 feet (17 to 38 meters) in diameter, its size is comparable to a commercial airliner. While these types of asteroids are not uncommon in Earth’s vicinity, the proximity of 2025 QD8 makes it a rare and exciting event for both astronomers and the general public.

On September 3, the asteroid will pass approximately 135,465 miles (218,009 kilometers) from Earth, just over half the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Although this may seem alarmingly close, scientists reassure the public that 2025 QD8 will not pose any risk to Earth or the Moon. Its trajectory is well-understood, and its impact is not a concern for the foreseeable future. However, it serves as a reminder of the many objects that travel near our planet.

Live Stream by The Virtual Telescope Project

The Virtual Telescope Project, led by astronomer Gianluca Masi, has long been at the forefront of providing online access to celestial events. For the September 3 flyby of 2025 QD8, the project will offer a free, live-streamed event on YouTube, beginning on September 2 at 7 p.m. ET (23:00 GMT). Viewers will get a rare opportunity to witness the asteroid’s approach through the lens of robotic telescopes stationed in Manciano, Italy.

The live stream will provide a detailed, up-close look at the asteroid, offering viewers a chance to track its movements in real-time as it races through space. The Virtual Telescope Project has captured the asteroid in images as far as 2.4 million miles (3.9 million kilometers) away, with a 300-second exposure revealing a barely discernible dot against a star-studded backdrop. As the asteroid draws closer to Earth, the clarity and detail of the stream will improve, giving the public a vivid view of this natural wonder.

How Close Will It Get?

Despite the asteroid’s rapid approach and relatively small size, its trajectory has been precisely calculated, and there is no risk of collision with Earth. The flyby on September 3 will occur at 10:57 a.m. ET (1456 GMT). This is a particularly fascinating moment for astronomers and space enthusiasts alike, as it provides a clear opportunity to observe the movement of a near-Earth object at an extraordinary close range.

To put it into perspective, at its closest point, 2025 QD8 will be approximately 57% of the distance from the Earth to the Moon, which is a mere stone’s throw in astronomical terms. While it is not a significant threat, its proximity allows scientists to gather important data on asteroid behavior, including how it interacts with Earth’s gravitational field.

The Role of Robotic Telescopes

Robotic telescopes are critical tools for monitoring the night sky, especially when it comes to tracking near-Earth objects. The Virtual Telescope Project employs advanced telescopic equipment, including its 17-inch telescope, nicknamed “Elena,” to capture images of asteroids from vast distances. These automated systems allow astronomers to conduct detailed research and observations remotely, making space exploration and study more accessible than ever.

The use of robotic telescopes in the tracking of 2025 QD8 highlights the importance of automation in modern astronomy. These systems are capable of operating independently, capturing high-resolution images of distant objects, and providing continuous monitoring without the need for human intervention. In the case of 2025 QD8, the telescopes in Manciano will capture both still images and real-time video feeds, allowing viewers worldwide to witness the asteroid’s close flyby as it happens.