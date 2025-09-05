This Asteroid Fragment Contains a Bizarre Mineral Never Seen on Earth

A microscopic fragment from the asteroid Ryugu, brought back to Earth by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, has revealed something astonishing: a crystalline mineral that scientists have never observed on our planet. The discovery, published in Geosciences (April 2025), could reshape how we understand the building blocks that may have sparked life on Earth — and it all comes from less than ten milligrams of material.

Ancient Fragments From Deep Space

Back in 2020, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully returned just 5.4 grams of Ryugu’s material to Earth. That may not sound like much, but those few grams are among the most chemically pristine materials ever studied — untouched by the intense forces that shaped Earth. Two grains from that haul, one from Ryugu’s surface and one from its interior, are now shedding new light on the early solar system and the kinds of chemistry that existed long before our planet was born.

These grains were subjected to high-resolution X-ray imaging as part of the study and later expanded upon by the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL). The team used advanced imaging techniques to analyze both the outer and inner composition of the grains, allowing them to measure their chemical makeup without damaging the rare samples. “This is important to preserve such rare and unique samples,” Northrup explained, especially when researchers worldwide are competing for such limited material.

Credit: Geosciences

Unveiling A Mineral Never Seen On Earth

The X-ray scans revealed a complex mix of selenium, manganese, iron, sulfur, phosphorus, silicon, and calcium — all ingredients of geological and potentially biological significance. But the standout finding was phosphorus, detected in two distinct forms. One was similar to the mineral found in human bones and teeth, which is already noteworthy. But the second form? That’s where things took an unexpected turn.

The team identified a rare phosphide mineral — something entirely absent from Earth’s natural geology. Later in 2024, a deeper examination led to the identification of hydrated ammonium magnesium phosphate, abbreviated as HAMP. This newly detected compound shares structural similarities with struvite, a mineral that forms in biological systems on Earth.

Links To The Origin Of Life?

The idea that Ryugu might carry compounds tied to biological processes is both exciting and a bit mind-bending. According to astrobiologist Matthew Pasek, who commented on the discovery in Nature Astronomy, “The finding of HAMP grains in the Ryugu samples continues to highlight the potential role of extraterrestrial matter in originating life on Earth.” That’s a bold statement — one that suggests that life’s chemical roots may not have started here at all, but rather were delivered from space.

And it’s not the first time scientists have speculated about this. Ryugu belongs to a class of carbon-rich asteroids that are often considered chemical time capsules. They’ve remained relatively unchanged since the solar system’s early days, meaning their minerals and organic compounds could reflect the raw ingredients of life as they existed more than 4.5 billion years ago.

What makes HAMP so compelling is that it challenges long-standing assumptions about what kinds of minerals can form in non-biological, extraterrestrial environments. On Earth, struvite is known to be a product of life, or at least life-related processes. Finding a spaceborne analog implies that the chemistry needed for life might not be unique to Earth’s environment — and might instead occur more commonly in the cosmos than we imagined.

Credit: Geosciences

Science On A Microscopic Scale

It’s easy to underestimate how much we can learn from something that weighs less than a snowflake. Northrup’s team received just 9.3 milligrams of Ryugu material for their analysis — that’s about one-fiftieth of a sugar cube. And yet, within that minuscule sample, they found new minerals, complex chemistry, and a potential piece of the puzzle that explains how life might have begun on Earth.

Because Earth has gone through billions of years of tectonics, erosion, and transformation, most of its earliest geochemical records have been erased. But Ryugu, floating untouched in space, has preserved a record of conditions that predate our planet. Every atom in those grains is a messenger from a time before Earth had oceans, an atmosphere — or even a solid surface.