Archaeologists Believe They’ve Uncovered The World’s First Nursing Home

A colorful mosaic found in the Golan Heights may have just rewritten part of what we know about elder care in history. Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Hippos, near the Sea of Galilee, came across a 1,600-year-old floor mosaic with a clear message: “Peace be with the elders.”

The discovery, recently published in the journal journal Zeitschrift für Papyrologie und Epigraphik, suggests that early Christian communities may have been running what could be the world’s first known nursing home—centuries before such institutions were thought to exist.

The World’s Oldest Nursing Home Unearthed

The mosaic showed up during excavations at Hippos, also known as Sussita, a hilltop city with deep roots in the Byzantine era. The team from the University of Haifa, led by Dr. Michael Eisenberg, didn’t expect to find anything special in that area. “We were naturally surprised, as we did not expect to find mosaic remains here,” Eisenberg said, explaining that mosaics like this usually turn up in churches or the homes of the wealthy.

But this one was different. It was tucked into the entrance of a small, simple building. The mosaic itself was filled with imagery—Egyptian geese, cypress trees, fruits, and jars—but it was the Greek inscription that really caught attention.

The message wasn’t vague or symbolic. It was direct, even warm: “Peace be with the elders.” That one sentence made the researchers pause and rethink what this place actually was.

Credit: Dr. Michael Eisenberg

More Than Just A Pretty Floor

According to All Thats Interesting, at first, the team thought they were looking at the remains of a small church. But the architecture didn’t line up. There were no church features—no altar, no apse, no typical religious layout. So they called in experts on ancient institutions. After comparing notes and digging into context, the researchers started seeing the site in a new way.

The building might have been a nursing home, or at least something very close to it. It likely offered support to older members of the local Christian community—especially those who didn’t have family nearby.

In the published study, the authors describe it as a “communal and spiritual institution integrated into the fabric of city life and reflecting the social values of the period. The inscription addresses a specific public directly, which is a rare glimpse into the daily lives of older people in antiquity.”

That would make this the oldest known physical structure tied to organized elder care, possibly older than any written reference found so far.

What Hippos Were Really Known For

This part of the story fits perfectly into the bigger picture of Hippos during the Byzantine period. The city was part of the Decapolis—a group of ten ancient cities—and later became a Christian center, complete with at least seven churches and its own bishop.

The mosaic was found just 100 meters from the main city plaza, right at the corner of two big streets. That kind of placement matters. It suggests the building wasn’t tucked away or hidden—it was central, easy to access, and clearly part of everyday life in the city.

Credit: Dr. Michael Eisenberg

A Message From 1,600 Years Ago

While most inscriptions from the era focused on emperors, wealthy patrons, or religious figures, this one is different—it’s meant specifically for older individuals. “It may provide one of the earliest material testimonies in the Holy Land,” the study notes, “showing how the Christian community began assuming responsibilities for care that had previously been handled by family networks alone.”

That shift—from private to communal care—may also reflect the rise of monastic life and other new Christian ways of living.

The mosaic was first spotted in 2023 and fully revealed by 2024. Since then, the team has been analyzing the design, the language, and the setting. Everything from the geese to the trees seems intentional, pointing to a place that was meant to be calm, comforting, and probably even healing.



