Archaeologists Uncover Terrifying 10-Foot-Tall Giants in Nevada Cave — and Something Much Darker

Lovelock, Nevada – A century-old archaeological enigma buried deep in the high desert of northwestern Nevada is back in the spotlight. The story is as strange as it is persistent: red-haired giants, measuring up to ten feet tall, once lived in what is now known as Lovelock Cave.

What began as a mining operation for bat guano in 1911 soon turned into a tale that has refused to fade. Now, a resurgence of online interest — fuelled by folklore, fringe archaeology and a few hard-to-ignore discoveries — is bringing the case back into the public eye.

Mummies, Myths and Oversized Sandals

In 1911, miners David Pugh and James Hart were extracting bat guano from a cave outside Lovelock when they stumbled upon what appeared to be oversized human bones and artifacts. The site soon attracted archaeologists from the University of California, who conducted formal excavations in 1912 and 1924.

Among the thousands of recovered items were giant sandals measuring 15 inches, bone tools, duck decoys and what were reported to be mummified remains of humanoids ranging from 8 to 10 feet in height. Although many artifacts were preserved and catalogued, the larger skeletal remains were reportedly misplaced, stored in private collections, or never formally documented.

Measuring between 8 to 10 feet in height, these mummies have since been referred to as the Lovelock Giants.

Adding a layer of intrigue was a large handprint embedded in the cave’s rock wall, well beyond the scale of an average human. Some researchers, however, caution that erosion and mineral build-up can distort the appearance of such features.

Echoes of the Si-Te-Cah

For the Northern Paiute people, whose ancestors have lived in the region for millennia, the cave has long held a darker story. According to tribal legend, the Si-Te-Cah were red-haired, cannibalistic giants who arrived by water on rafts made from tule, a fibrous reed native to the region.

Tribal accounts say these beings waged war on neighbouring peoples until a tribal coalition drove them into the cave, set a fire at its entrance and sealed them inside. The name Si-Te-Cah translates to tule-eaters, linking both the material of their rafts and the local ecosystem.

The San Diego Giant.

“We’ve passed down this story through generations,” says Jeremy Tsanavi, a Paiute cultural historian. “It wasn’t written, but it was never forgotten.”

The echoes of these myths find unexpected parallels across the Americas. A 16th-century chronicle by Spanish conquistador Pedro Cieza de León, published in Crónicas del Perú, describes giants arriving in South America on reed boats, so tall that “from the knee down they were as big as a man.”

Scientific Skepticism and Environmental Factors

Despite the compelling narrative, mainstream archaeology remains skeptical. Most experts argue that no verified peer-reviewed study confirms the existence of anomalous human skeletons of that scale. The Lovelock site, while historically significant, is typically framed within the context of ancient Great Basin inhabitants.

One common explanation for the reddish hair found on some of the mummies is post-mortem chemical transformation. According to a report from the Nevada State Museum, pigment changes can occur as dark hair breaks down in dry, alkaline cave environments over long periods.

The cave sealed off so that no one might set eyes on those who had once plagued their land. Credit: BLM

Moreover, the largest verified ancient human skeletons — such as those from Croatia’s Vucedol culture or Neolithic Europe — rarely exceed 2.1 meters (just under 7 feet), a far cry from the alleged 10-foot remains of Lovelock.

That hasn’t stopped speculation. Some proponents of alternative history theories, including authors like Jim Vieira, suggest the Lovelock Giants could be remnants of a lost population — possibly even connected to the Nephilim mentioned in Genesis 6:4, a biblical race of giants said to be the offspring of divine beings.

Where Are the Bones Now?

What happened to the bones is perhaps the most persistent question. A 1931 article from the Nevada Review-Miner claimed that two giant skeletons, one measuring 8.5 feet and the other just over 10 feet, were unearthed in a dry lakebed near Lovelock. They were described as mummified “in a manner similar to the Ancient Egyptians”, but like other reports, they were never publicly verified or preserved.

Some recovered items, like the large sandals and tools, are housed in the Humboldt Museum in Winnemucca, Nevada, and the Nevada State Museum. But the skeletons themselves remain elusive.

“There’s no institutional conspiracy,” says Dr. Rachel Wiggins, an archaeologist with the University of Nevada. “But early 20th-century excavations weren’t held to the standards we expect today. Artifacts were often lost, sold, or simply discarded.”