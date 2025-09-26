Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Massive Structures at the ‘Gates of Hell’—Their Purpose Remains Unknown

Harrat Khaybar, a vast volcanic field in northwestern Saudi Arabia, has emerged as a treasure trove of Neolithic archaeology, according to researchers drawing on satellite imagery, field surveys, and volcanic dating techniques. Once dismissed as barren lava flow, the 14,000-square-kilometre area now reveals the ghostly remains of ancient villages, stone enclosures, and a baffling array of enigmatic structures dubbed “gates” and “desert kites”.

A 2018 field report presented at the EGU General Assembly called the region a “complete prehistoric landscape frozen in time”. Its preservation is thanks largely to the region’s hyper-arid climate, which has kept the structures intact for thousands of years—undisturbed by vegetation or burial under shifting sands.

The Gates Of Hell. Credit: Tormod Sandtorv/cc by-sa 2.0

From Above, Strange Geometry Emerges

The mystery of these structures isn’t new. As far back as 1977, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on unusual stone circles dotting the Saudi desert. But it wasn’t until the advent of Google Earth and high-resolution satellite imaging that the full scale and organisation of the formations came into focus.

Researchers from the University of Western Australia and the University of Sydney catalogued nearly 400 stone structures, some stretching over 500 meters, scattered across the lava fields. Their layout suggests strategic placement along ancient movement corridors, with some lines extending for tens of kilometers.

Harrat Khaybar pictured from the ISS. Credit: NASA

“We tend to think of Saudi Arabia as empty desert,” said archaeologist David Kennedy, who led the remote survey. “But from the sky, it’s an open-air museum of human history.”

The most striking of the formations are the so-called “gates”—rectangular outlines of stone, often found on inhospitable volcanic domes, far from any known source of water. “They don’t look like places people lived,” Kennedy told The New York Times in 2017. “They’re not burial sites or animal traps. We still don’t know what they were for.”

Neolithic Innovation or Early Domestication?

Another set of structures, known as desert kites, appears to have been used for hunting or herding, and may represent some of the earliest attempts at animal domestication. Long stone walls funnelled animals into enclosures, where they could be trapped—or perhaps tamed.

“These constructions suggest a surprisingly sophisticated understanding of landscape engineering,” said Dr Hugh Thomas, a lecturer in archaeology at the University of Sydney, in an interview with Arab News. “They reflect not only hunting strategies but potentially also early pastoralism.”

Archaeologists used Google Earth to locate and examine the mysterious ‘gates’. (CNES/Airbus, via Google Earth)

The archaeological evidence aligns with paleoclimatic data indicating that the Arabian Peninsula was significantly greener during the early Holocene, between 10,000 and 6,000 years ago. Satellite images from NASA Earth Observatory and sediment studies support the idea of periodic wet phases in this now-arid region.

Lava Meets Legacy

Geologically, Harrat Khaybar is no less impressive. According to NASA, the region’s distinct volcanic topography includes classic basaltic cones like Jabal al Qidr, as well as rarer silica-rich lava domes such as Jabal Abyad. The field was formed over the past five million years, with the last eruption dated between 600 and 700 AD.

Some of the archaeological features appear to predate these volcanic events—or are partially buried by younger lava flows, suggesting continuous or overlapping occupation. A team of Italian and Saudi researchers recently sampled one such lava flow—the Habir Flow—in an attempt to bracket the age of adjacent structures using Ar–Ar radiometric dating and archaeomagnetism (ADS/Harvard Abstract Service).

A Window Into Forgotten Human Worlds

What makes Harrat Khaybar especially compelling to archaeologists is not just its scale or strangeness, but its preservation. Unlike many Neolithic sites buried under soil or disturbed by modern development, these structures remain pristine—etched into the volcanic crust like a message from a forgotten civilisation.

And yet, much remains unanswered. No inscriptions have been found. Few artefacts have been recovered. And while the gates, kites and other forms seem deliberate, their purpose, function and builders are still largely unknown.

For now, the field remains off-limits to most on-the-ground researchers. Satellite tools and aerial imaging continue to be the primary means of exploration. But experts believe that further study of Harrat Khaybar could reshape understanding of early human life in Arabia, pushing back timelines and challenging narratives of how humans adapted to extreme landscapes.

“People assume the desert was always empty,” said Kennedy. “This place suggests it was never truly abandoned.”