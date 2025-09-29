Archaeologists Stunned by Blue Pigment Found in German Cave

For decades, scholars believed Ice Age artists stuck to a limited palette of reds and blacks. Now, a vivid surprise from a German museum drawer is forcing a rethink: Europe’s earliest blue pigment, made from azurite, has been discovered, pushing the known use of blue in prehistoric Europe back by at least 8,000 years.

The tiny traces were found on an unassuming stone tool from the Mühlheim-Dietesheim site in Germany, long thought to be a simple oil lamp. But new analysis reveals that this object held something far more unexpected—a copper-based mineral pigment never before documented in European Paleolithic contexts. The discovery, led by researchers from Aarhus University, was published on September 29 in the journal Antiquity.

Rediscovering A Forgotten Object

The artifact in question was excavated in the late 1970s and categorized as a stone oil lamp. It remained on display at a local museum for decades, largely overlooked by researchers. That changed when archaeologist Felix Riede of Aarhus University decided to reexamine objects from the site. Hoping to find traces of animal fat, he instead noticed faint blue residue on the surface of the stone. Dr. Izzy Wisher, also from Aarhus, was brought in due to her expertise in Paleolithic pigments.

“At first we joked that it might be some modern kind of ink that got onto it,” Wisher said in an interview with National Geographic.

But after geochemical analysis, the residue was identified as azurite, a copper carbonate mineral known for its rich blue hue. Phys.org reports that this is the first confirmed use of this type of pigment in a Paleolithic context anywhere in Europe.

The analysis, carried out with advanced methods including PIXE (Proton Induced X-ray Emission), confirmed that the azurite was naturally sourced, likely from nearby rock formations. Its presence suggests that prehistoric people were capable not only of recognizing blue mineral deposits but also of processing them for symbolic or decorative purposes.

Microscopic view of nano-sized particles of blue pigment residue. Credit: Antiquity

A Pigment With Regional Roots

Unlike earlier theories that attributed the lack of blue in Paleolithic art to geological scarcity, this discovery points instead to a more complex relationship between early humans and color. According to National Geographic, rocks containing azurite occur naturally near the Mühlheim-Dietesheim site. During the same period, people were also extracting ochre and flint in the region.

This suggests that the azurite may have been intentionally collected, not simply stumbled upon. Dr. Wisher’s team believes the blue pigment could have been used in contexts that leave little trace in the archaeological record. The object that once passed as a lamp now appears to have functioned as a pigment mixing tool, or even a primitive palette.

Three distinct patches of blue pigment residue found on the sandstone surface of the Mühlheim-Dietesheim stone artifact. Credit: Antiquity





Color In The Ice Age Imagination

Until this discovery, there was no solid proof that blue had any place in the color palette of Paleolithic Europe. Now, it looks like early humans may have had a more vibrant and varied sense of expression than anyone thought.

Archaeologist Elizabeth Velliky from the University of Bergen, who wasn’t part of the research, called the find “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to understanding how color was used in prehistoric times. As communities grew and people moved around more after the Ice Age, it’s likely they wanted new ways to show who they were or what group they belonged to.

“There’s probably more communication and they probably need more or would like more ways to express themselves,” she told National Geographic.

One big question remains: if azurite was available and people knew how to use it, why don’t we see it more often? The researchers think the answer might be simple—blue just didn’t last. If it was used on bodies, clothes, or wood, it would’ve disappeared over time, unlike the red and black paints that still cling to cave walls.

