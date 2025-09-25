Archaeologists Find Evidence Ancient Egyptians Built the Great Pyramids Using Ancient High-Tech Machine Far Ahead of Its Time

For centuries, the construction of Egypt’s Great Pyramids has puzzled scholars and stirred imaginations, giving rise to everything from alien intervention theories to Herculean feats of manpower. But a new peer-reviewed study is turning heads in the academic world with a far more terrestrial—yet no less groundbreaking—proposal: the ancient Egyptians may have used water-powered hydraulic systems to raise heavy stone blocks.

The research, led by Xavier Landreau and published in PLOS ONE, challenges the long-held assumption that the Step Pyramid of Djoser, Egypt’s earliest monumental pyramid, was built solely with ramps, ropes and human labor. Instead, Landreau’s team suggests the pyramid may have been constructed using a primitive form of hydraulic lift, powered by redirected floodwaters from the Nile.

It’s a provocative hypothesis, rooted in extensive mapping, hydrological modeling, and archaeological analysis of the Saqqara Plateau, where Djoser’s pyramid stands. And while the idea may sound outlandish, the evidence behind it is surprisingly robust.

On the possible use of hydraulic force to assist with building the step pyramid of saqqara. Credit: PLOS ONE

Forgotten Structures, Reinterpreted

At the heart of the theory is a structure many archaeologists have overlooked or misunderstood for decades: the Gisr el-Mudir. This large, rectangular stone enclosure—predating the pyramid itself—has often been dismissed as unfinished or ceremonial. But Landreau’s team argues it may actually be the oldest known check dam in Egypt.

Through satellite imagery, digital elevation models and field surveys, the study shows that the Gisr el-Mudir appears to have intercepted runoff from desert wadis west of Saqqara. These flash floods, intensified during Egypt’s wetter climatic period over 4,000 years ago, could have filled the basin behind the dam, supplying water for a sophisticated network of water treatment basins and canals.

Drainage Area Of The Wadi Taflah, About 2 Km South Of The Djoser Complex. Credit: PLOS ONE

Downstream from the dam lies what’s long been called the “Dry Moat” — a vast, excavated trench surrounding the pyramid. But deeper within the southern section, the team identified a linear series of subterranean chambers carved from rock, consistent in shape and structure with sedimentation and retention tanks used in water purification systems.

One of the most compelling clues is the presence of compartments aligned with known hydrological principles: sloped inlets, flow-guiding walls, and outflow controls. Taken together, these features point to a deliberate water management system, not a ritual trench.

View Of Compartment 1 Of The Rock Cut Deep Trench 78, 27m Deep, 3m Wide. Credits: Landreau et all/PLOS ONE

A ‘Volcano-Style’ Construction Method?

But how does this lead to building a pyramid?

Inside Djoser’s complex, researchers identified two vertical shafts — nearly 30 meters deep — connected by a 200-meter tunnel. These twin shafts, one located beneath the pyramid and the other south of it, are lined with granite plug systems and surrounded by engineering features that resemble pressure chambers or buoyancy control mechanisms.

Landreau’s team proposes that these shafts acted as hydraulic elevators, filled with sediment-free water from the trench system. Heavy stone blocks could have been floated upward using buoyant platforms, reducing the need for external ramps or cranes. This internal, centralised construction method, which the researchers call a “volcano-style” system, could explain the pyramid’s unique architecture — built from the inside out.

a map of the area featuring the water course to the Step Pyramid; bottom – a diagram of the identified building process. Credits: Landreau et all/PLOS ONE

The study estimates that the northern shaft alone could support lifts for 300 kg blocks, of which the pyramid contains over two million. The system, if proven, would represent the earliest known use of hydraulic engineering for construction, predating Roman aqueducts by over 2,000 years.

Beyond Symbolism: Technical Intent

Skepticism is expected, of course. Pyramid construction theories are notoriously controversial. But the authors note that many of the pyramid’s internal features — precision-polished stone, mortar joints, narrow ducts and polished tunnels — don’t align with purely ceremonial purposes. Instead, they echo the functional architecture seen in other ancient hydraulic systems, such as those in Mesopotamia and South Asia.

While traditional Egyptology often leans on symbolic or funerary interpretations, this study urges scholars to consider more engineering-focused readings of ancient structures. The absence of hieroglyphs, funerary goods or confirmed royal remains in Djoser’s shafts only strengthens the case.

“This isn’t a rejection of previous theories,” Landreau told Le Monde des Religions in a recent interview. “It’s a complementary layer — one that integrates archaeology with hydrology, geology, and civil engineering.”