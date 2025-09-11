Scientists Found An Ancient Sea Cow Fossil — One of the Rarest Ever Discovered

A fossil unearthed on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park is drawing major attention from the paleontology community. Estimated to be between 20 and 25 million years old, the specimen belongs to an extinct sea cow—a herbivorous marine mammal closely related to dugongs and manatees.

Based on early observations of the skull and skeletal structure, scientists believe it could represent a previously unknown species. The discovery was first announced publicly in late 2017 in a press release by the National Park Service and has since been further investigated by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (SBMNH).

A Surprise Find In The Middle Of Fault-Mapping

This fossil wasn’t found by someone hunting for bones — it was more of a lucky break. Two scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey, Scott Minor and Kevin Schmidt, were just out on the island doing some routine fault-mapping when they spotted something strange sticking out of a ravine wall. What they had found was a fossilized sirénian — a marine mammal related to dugongs and manatees.

The remains were in a pretty vulnerable spot, so Dr. Jonathan Hoffman from SBMNH and his team rushed in to stabilize the fossil before winter storms could do any damage. They even removed a small piece early on and got it ready for study. That early specimen already had the signature chunky ribs that sea cows are known for — those help them stay down while they chow down on seagrass.

An Ocean Past, Now 1,400 Feet Above Sea Level

The fossil’s current resting place is nearly 1,400 feet above sea level, far removed from the sea it once inhabited. That ancient marine environment existed when the Channel Islands were hundreds of miles south of their current location. Over millions of years, the Pacific Plate pushed the seafloor northward and upward, exposing remnants of that ecosystem on today’s land surface.

The preserved bones tell a quiet but vivid story. Sea cows, known as sirenians, have heavy, dense ribs that help them stay submerged while grazing on seagrass. The specimen from Santa Rosa shows these same anatomical features. Scientists hope to examine the tooth wear—which often results from sand mixed with seagrass—to learn more about the animal’s diet and age at death.

“The sea cow may have only been exposed the past few years after being buried for millions of years,” said Hoffman. “It came from a different place and a different time period.” That “different time” was likely a shallow coastal sea filled with marine vegetation, long before humans ever set foot in California.

Could This Be A Sea Cow No One’s Ever Seen?

Right now, scientists are cautiously optimistic that this could be a completely new species. Dr. Jorge Velez-Juarbe at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is leading the skull analysis, and once he’s done, we’ll know for sure.

But the big dugong isn’t the only star here — researchers also found pieces from at least four other sea cows nearby. That suggests this area used to be some kind of sea cow hotspot way back in the day. Those extra fossils are now in safekeeping, and they’ll be studied alongside the main specimen.