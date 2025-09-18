These Ancient Paintings From The Amazon Show Creepy Hybrid Creatures

Recently uncovered prehistoric paintings in Colombia’s portion of the Amazon depict animals, human-animal hybrids, and supernatural beings—unveiling a complex relationship between humans and the natural world that goes beyond mere survival. These rock art findings, painted with red ochre pigments on the walls of Cerro Azul, offer a fresh perspective on the early inhabitants of the Amazon, who lived as far back as 12,500 years ago.

Mysterious Hybrid Creatures Found in Ancient Amazon Paintings

The study, published in Scientific Reports, reveals artwork showcasing a range of animals, including deer, birds, lizards, turtles, and tapirs. However, some of the paintings go beyond depictions of the natural world, featuring enigmatic animal-human hybrid figures. This suggests that these early communities not only relied on animals for food and resources but also viewed them as integral to their spiritual beliefs and rituals.

Researchers from the University of Exeter, who studied the paintings, pointed out the careful selection of animals depicted. Certain animals like fish were abundant in the area, but notably absent from the artwork. Similarly, big cats like jaguars, which held deep spiritual significance for many indigenous Amazonian tribes, were also excluded from the art. This selective representation raises questions about the symbolic meaning of the creatures chosen for depiction and their role in the rituals or cosmological beliefs of the time.

Credit: University of Exeter

What Do They Mean?

One of the most fascinating aspects of the rock art is the presence of hybrid creatures—figures that mix human and animal traits. These hybrids suggest that the ancient people may have seen the natural world as a place where the lines between humans and animals were more fluid. Jose Iriarte, a professor at Exeter and lead researcher, noted, “They certainly do offer greater nuance to our understanding of the power of myths in indigenous communities.”

These hybrid beings could have symbolized spiritual figures or deities, showing how mythology and the natural world were deeply connected in the belief systems of early Amazonian societies.

These images may have played an important role in rituals or stories passed down through generations, acting as a symbol of the close bond between humans, animals, and the supernatural. These ancient societies probably saw their connection with the natural world as mutual, practicing spiritual rituals that honored both the physical and spiritual aspects of life.

Credit: Journal of Anthropological Archaeology

Uncovering Amazon’s Ancient Mystical Art

The site of Cerro Azul itself is a remarkable location, as it was once off-limits to researchers due to political instability in Colombia. After the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC militia, archaeological work in the region resumed, leading to the discovery of the rock art in 2017. This breakthrough has provided invaluable insights into the lives of early Amazonian societies, who were known to be mobile, relying on fishing, hunting, and gathering for survival.

The findings also challenge previous assumptions about the cultures of the western Amazon, revealing that these early inhabitants were not only concerned with practical matters like sustenance, but also with the spiritual and supernatural aspects of life. “These rock art sites include the earliest evidence of humans in western Amazonia, dating back 12,500 years ago,” said Mark Robinson, an associate professor at Exeter.