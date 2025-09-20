America’s Largest Underground Lake Was Found by a 13-Year-Old Boy

Tucked deep beneath the Smoky Mountains, about 50 miles south of Knoxville, lies a hidden wonder—the Lost Sea, America’s largest underground lake. The awe-inspiring site attracts thousands of visitors each year, eager to witness a subterranean world teeming with history and natural beauty. As explored in a CBS News feature, the Lost Sea continues to mesmerize visitors with its blend of ancient intrigue and modern wonder.

A Glimpse into the Lost Sea’s History

The Lost Sea, a massive underground lake situated 140 feet below ground, is not only the largest of its kind in the U.S. but also a key piece of Tennessee’s historical tapestry. Cherokee Indians used the cave system as a shelter in the 1820s, and the cave’s unique minerals played a pivotal role during the Civil War. Confederate soldiers mined the minerals to create gunpowder, adding another layer to the lake’s fascinating historical significance.

Local tour guide Savannah Dalton, whose family has a deep connection to the site, reflects on the site’s historical importance: “There’s a rich history here… and it’s something that you don’t get to see every day.” Dalton, who began her journey with the Lost Sea at a young age, brings that history to life for visitors, sharing stories that span generations.

The Discovery of the Lost Sea

The Lost Sea’s discovery dates back to the early 20th century when 13-year-old Ben Sands embarked on an adventure that would change history. He crawled through a narrow, tire-sized tunnel for 40 feet before dropping down into what would later be known as the Lost Sea. At the time, the lake was much smaller, and Sands waded into knee-deep waters. Over time, the lake has been expanded by blasting out sections of the cave to accommodate the growing number of visitors. Dalton shares the story of this pivotal moment:

“The lake was discovered by Ben Sands, a 13-year-old boy who had actually crawled through a tunnel that was the size of a bicycle tire for 40 feet before he dropped down into the lake itself.” His discovery opened the door to one of Tennessee’s most intriguing natural wonders.

The Boat Ride Across the Lost Sea

Today, the Lost Sea attracts approximately 150,000 tourists annually, with visitors flocking to take a boat ride across the clear, cold waters of the lake. The boat tour offers an up-close look at the lake’s serene beauty, where the clear waters are home to nearly 300 rainbow trout. These trout have adapted to the dark, subterranean environment and have lost a small portion of both their color and their eyesight, making them unique to the cave system.

As visitors glide over the 70-foot-deep water, they are enveloped in the wonder of this hidden world. “Just seeing the awe and the wonder on people’s faces, when they come in and see this for the first time, it’s pretty amazing,” Dalton says, reflecting on the joy she experiences in guiding tourists through this magical experience.

The Significance of the Lost Sea Today

The Lost Sea stands not only as a testament to nature’s raw power but also as a symbol of the region’s rich history. From its role in the lives of the Cherokee people to its impact during the Civil War and beyond, the cave’s historical narrative is intertwined with the American story. The Lost Sea remains an important part of Tennessee’s heritage, offering both a natural wonder and a historical insight into the past.

For Dalton, who has worked as a tour guide for over seven years, the lake holds personal significance. She recalls: “I was actually six years old the first time I came down here with my grandmother and older brother.” Her personal connection to the Lost Sea adds an intimate layer to her storytelling, enriching the experience for every guest who visits the site.