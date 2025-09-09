Already Armed With a Dam Capable of Slowing Down Earth’s Rotation, China Is Now Building an Even Bigger $165 Billion Hydropower Giant

China has begun work on what could become the world’s most powerful hydropower station, deep in the Tibetan plateau, a move that is already sparking unease across South Asia. The Motuo project, officially confirmed in August, is expected to deliver an unprecedented 60 gigawatts of electricity—almost triple the output of the Three Gorges Dam.

According to figures reported by Chinese state media and the BBC, assessed by watchdog groups such as the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), the dam’s scale is staggering. At an estimated cost of $165 billion, its output would rival the entire installed nuclear capacity of France. Yet beyond the headline numbers, the project raises profound environmental, humanitarian, and geopolitical questions.

The Scale of China’s Hydropower Ambitions

China already dominates global renewable energy capacity. It installs more solar power annually than the rest of the world combined, while at the same time remaining the largest builder of coal plants. Hydropower has long been seen as the country’s trump card—stable, controllable, and carbon-free at the point of production.

The Motuo dam sits on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which carves through Tibet before flowing into India as the Brahmaputra and then on to Bangladesh. By harnessing this upper section, Beijing is effectively positioning itself as gatekeeper of one of Asia’s most vital water sources.

Aerial view of the Great Bend of the Yarlung Zangbo River, Nyingchi, Tibet. Credit: Shutterstock

Studies by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) highlight that over 1.8 billion people rely on the Brahmaputra and its tributaries for drinking water, farming, and livelihoods. That dependence makes the new dam far more than a domestic infrastructure project.

Displacement and Fragile Ecosystems

Large-scale dams in Tibet have already left a deep mark. ICT estimates that 120,000 people have been displaced in recent decades due to hydropower developments, with the possibility of up to one million relocations if projects now under construction move forward. Many of those affected are ethnic Tibetans, whose voices, advocacy groups say, are rarely considered in planning.

Beyond human displacement, the ecological costs are mounting. A recent analysis published in Nature Water warned that climate change is destabilizing the flow of Himalayan rivers, with accelerated glacial melt followed by the risk of sudden droughts.

The Three Gorges Dam in China. Credit: Shutterstock

Building a mega-dam in a region already vulnerable to floods and seismic activity—the plateau is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone zones—adds an unpredictable layer of risk.

Regional Tensions Over Water Security

Beijing has pledged that Motuo will have “no negative downstream effects,” but skepticism is high in New Delhi and Dhaka. Indian officials have repeatedly stressed the strategic importance of the Brahmaputra, with one senior water resources officer telling local press the country “cannot afford surprises upstream.” Water, like energy, is becoming a geopolitical bargaining chip.

Scholars from the Institute of Chinese Studies in New Delhi argue that control of the river system could shift the balance of power in South Asia. While no direct evidence exists of Beijing planning to restrict flows, the mere ability to do so gives China leverage in disputes well beyond the environmental realm.