Alien Plasma Waves Erupt From Jupiter’s Auroras— Scientists Are Stunned

In a remarkable new study featured in Physical Review Letters, scientists from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have identified an entirely new kind of plasma wave embedded within the auroras near Jupiter’s poles. Using data collected by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, the team uncovered plasma behavior unlike anything previously seen in our solar system.

A Hidden Phenomenon Above Jupiter’s Polar Cap

While Earth’s auroras — the familiar green and blue waves dancing across northern skies — have long fascinated scientists and skywatchers alike, Jupiter’s are something else entirely. The giant planet’s auroral lights are invisible to the naked eye, glowing only in ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths, and occur in places where Earth’s skies would normally be dark.

That’s where Juno came in. As the first spacecraft to enter a polar orbit around Jupiter, it passed directly over the planet’s north pole, giving scientists an unprecedented look at how charged particles interact with Jupiter’s intense magnetic field. During one of its low-altitude flybys, the spacecraft collected data that would later reveal something no one had predicted: plasma waves with very low frequencies, unlike anything previously detected near Earth.

According to Dr. Ali Sulaiman, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota’s School of Physics and Astronomy, this polar perspective allowed researchers to apply new data analysis techniques to one of the most extreme environments in the solar system. It was this shift in perspective that opened the door to discovering a phenomenon that’s been hidden in plain sight.

Why Jupiter’s Magnetosphere Breaks The Rules

Plasma — often called the fourth state of matter — is made of superheated gas where electrons are stripped from atoms, creating a soup of ions and particles that can flow and respond to magnetic fields. It’s common in the universe, from stars to solar winds, but what’s happening around Jupiter is a different story.

On Earth, auroras form as arcs or donut-shaped rings around the polar cap. These form when plasma is funneled into the upper atmosphere along magnetic field lines, creating dazzling light shows in regions close to, but not directly over, the poles. Jupiter breaks that rule.

Because of its enormous magnetic field, combined with an extremely low plasma density in the polar regions, Jupiter’s magnetosphere allows particles to flood directly into the polar cap. This not only shifts the shape of the auroras but also enables a plasma environment where Alfvén waves — a type of magnetized oscillation first proposed in the 1940s — behave in entirely new ways.

Robert Lysak, a professor and expert in plasma dynamics at the University of Minnesota, explained that “while plasma can behave like a fluid, it is also influenced by its own magnetic fields and external fields.” It’s this delicate and complex balance, made even more extreme by Jupiter’s size and spin, that produces the newly identified wave behavior.

Credit: NASA/SWRI/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/V. Hue/G. R. Gladstone/B. Bonfond

The Deeper Science Behind The Discovery

Scientists expect this is only the beginning. As Juno continues its extended mission around Jupiter, more data will emerge from regions that have never been closely studied. At the same time, upcoming missions like ESA’s JUICE and NASA’s Europa Clipper will further explore the Jovian system later this decade, potentially capturing even more evidence of these exotic plasma dynamics.

The discovery of low-frequency plasma waves in Jupiter’s polar regions highlights just how alien our solar system’s largest planet can be — and how much remains to be uncovered in its shifting, glowing skies.





