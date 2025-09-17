Experts Stunned by ‘Alien’ Head Discovered at Mysterious Site

Archaeologists working at the Bahra 1 site in northern Kuwait have unearthed a small but striking clay head figurine that has caught the attention of researchers worldwide. This nearly 7,000-year-old artifact, which bears an uncanny resemblance to modern depictions of aliens, was recently detailed in a study published by the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw.

The figurine was discovered as part of an ongoing excavation by a joint team from Kuwait’s National Council of Arts and Letters and the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology. This groundbreaking find is sparking fascinating debates about the Ubaid culture’s artistic practices and their connections to early human civilization.

An Unusual Find in the Arabian Peninsula

The figurine in question is a finely crafted clay head featuring slanted eyes, a flat nose, and an elongated skull — characteristics that immediately evoke the familiar image of extraterrestrial beings. This resemblance is not coincidental. While the figurine’s features are reminiscent of extraterrestrial depictions, its style is consistent with artistic traditions found in ancient Mesopotamia. Remarkably, it is the first time such an artifact has been discovered in Kuwait, although similar objects have been unearthed in Mesopotamian digs.

The Bahra 1 site, occupied by the Ubaid people between 5500 and 4900 BCE, is no stranger to archaeological discoveries. This region, part of the earliest agricultural civilizations in the Middle East, has already yielded pottery and ritualistic figurines. However, this particular find stands out due to its strange appearance and the context in which it was found.

Credit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin

An Unexpected Discovery: The Archaeologists’ Intrigue

The excavation team, made up of researchers from Kuwait’s National Council of Arts and Letters and the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology, were totally caught off guard. “The discovery of the figurine was a complete surprise for the whole team,” said Agnieszka Szymczak, who oversees the smaller finds at the site.

This figurine is the first of its kind out of more than 1,500 items previously discovered at Bahra 1, adding an unexpected twist to the dig. The figurine’s resemblance to modern “alien” depictions has sparked a lot of discussion about what it might have meant, especially in terms of symbolism or ritual.

The Ubaid people, known for their intricate pottery, probably gave these figurines some kind of deeper meaning, maybe tied to their spiritual beliefs or cultural identity. The fact that it was found in an everyday area, rather than somewhere more ceremonial, suggests it might have had a more practical role in their daily life, even though its exact purpose remains unclear.

Credit: Adam Oleksiak/CAS UW / SWNS

Decoding the Strange Features of the Figurine

The most striking features of the figurine—the elongated skull and large eyes—have led researchers to explore several theories. One possibility is that the figurine represents artificial cranial deformation, a practice commonly used by the Ubaid people.

This method, which involved wrapping infants’ heads in bandages to create an elongated shape, was seen as a symbol of social status or group identity. Evidence of cranial deformation has been found in human remains from Mesopotamia, suggesting that the Ubaid may have used this technique to indicate cultural or social affiliation.

Given its unusual features, the figurine might also be an artistic take on this practice. It’s not clear whether it was meant to represent an actual person or something more symbolic. However, the figurine’s strong resemblance to modern ideas of extraterrestrial beings definitely adds a whole new layer of mystery to what it might have been used for.

















