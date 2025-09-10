Alaska’s Rivers Used To Run Clear, Now They’re Turning Orange For Good

In Alaska’s far north, something strange is happening. Rivers that once ran crystal clear are now turning a rusty orange, and scientists say the shift is permanent. A new study published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has uncovered the hidden force behind this transformation, one that is quietly releasing metals into waterways and reshaping the Arctic landscape for good.

Orange Water Showing Up Everywhere

Over the last decade, people traveling through Alaska’s Brooks Range have noticed rivers that look more like they’ve been polluted by a mine than fed by melting snow. “This is what acid mine drainage looks like,” said Tim Lyons, a biogeochemist at the University of California, Riverside. “But here, there’s no mine. The permafrost is thawing and changing the chemistry of the landscape.”

The shift hasn’t gone unnoticed by long-time researchers either. “I have worked and traveled in the Brooks Range since 1976, and the recent changes in landforms and water chemistry are truly astounding,” said David Cooper, a Colorado State University research scientist and co-author of the study.

The alarm was first raised in 2019, when ecologist Paddy Sullivan of the University of Alaska recalled that a bush pilot told him the Salmon River looked “like sewage” after snowmelt. That observation sparked the investigation that led to today’s findings.

Melting Ground Unlocking Hidden Metals

The mystery goes back to the ground itself. Permafrost, a layer of frozen soil that has locked away minerals for thousands of years, is now thawing as the Arctic heats up faster than anywhere else on Earth. When the ground softens, water carries out iron, zinc, copper, and aluminum that had been trapped in the ice. Once they hit open air, these metals oxidize, turning the rivers orange—basically the same process as rust, but playing out across entire watersheds.

The team’s analysis confirmed the pattern: sulfide-rich rocks are exposed, oxidation creates acidity, and that acidity mobilizes toxic metals. Levels in some rivers now exceed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency thresholds for fish and invertebrates, putting aquatic ecosystems at risk.

Bad News For Fish And Local Life

The orange rivers are more than just an odd color change. Fish like Arctic grayling are disappearing from affected streams, unable to survive in water low in oxygen and loaded with metals. Chum salmon, vital for Indigenous communities, may struggle to reproduce as fine sediment and precipitates suffocate eggs in the gravel.

For now, scientists say metal levels in edible fish tissue are not considered hazardous to humans, but the indirect risks are serious. With insects and spawning grounds threatened, the entire food chain—from fish to birds and bears—faces disruption.

No Going Back Once Permafrost Thaws

Unlike a spill or a one-time disaster, this isn’t something that can be cleaned up. “Wherever you have the right kind of rock and thawing permafrost, this process can start,” Lyons explained. “There’s no fixing this once it starts. It’s another irreversible shift driven by a warming planet.”

The team stresses that the only real “off switch” would be if permafrost refroze, but that’s not realistic in today’s warming climate. “There are few places left on Earth as untouched as these rivers,” Lyons added. “But even here, far from cities and highways, the fingerprint of global warming is unmistakable. No place is spared.”



