Against All Odds, the Amazon Is Doing Exactly the Opposite of What Climate Scientists Spent Decades Predicting

For decades, scientists feared the Amazon rainforest was teetering on the edge — increasingly stressed by rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and deforestation. But a landmark study published in Nature Plants this month offers a surprising counterpoint: trees across the Amazon have been steadily growing larger, defying predictions of widespread decline.

Researchers from more than 60 universities — including the University of Cambridge, Universidade do Mato Grosso and University of Leeds — tracked nearly 200 forest plots over a 40-year period, starting in 1971. Their findings show that the average size of Amazonian trees has increased by 3.2% every decade, across all tree classes. From saplings in the understory to towering canopy elders, the forest appears to be thriving — at least for now.

“We expected to see signs of stress or stagnation,” said Professor Tim Baker, a senior author on the project from the University of Leeds. “Instead, we saw consistent growth, even in the largest trees. It was unexpected.”

Co₂ Fertilisation: An Ecological Twist in the Carbon Story

The study links this growth spurt to the rising concentration of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere — a greenhouse gas long blamed for driving global warming. Trees absorb CO₂ through photosynthesis, turning it into biomass. With more CO₂ available, the Amazon seems to be undergoing a kind of natural fertilisation effect, fuelling its expansion.

This CO₂ fertilisation effect isn’t new to plant scientists, but what makes this study remarkable is the uniformity of the response. Initial models had predicted an uneven distribution of benefits, where only the tallest, sun-drenched trees would thrive, pushing smaller ones out. That didn’t happen.

Potential Impacts Of Growth Stimulation And Climate Change On Forest Structure. Credit: Nature Plants

“We actually found the opposite,” said Dr Adriane Esquivel-Muelbert, who co-led the study while at the University of Birmingham. “Trees of all sizes are growing faster. The forest appears to be sharing the benefits of CO₂ enrichment across the board.”

This collective growth challenges ecological assumptions about competition and survival. It also amplifies the Amazon’s role as a carbon sink — a vital function in the global climate system. According to previous RAINFOR network studies, intact Amazonian forests already absorb up to 2.2 billion tonnes of CO₂ per year. If trees continue growing larger, that figure could rise.

An Ecosystem on Borrowed Time?

Still, the authors urge caution. While the trend appears positive, it may not be permanent. “We’re looking at what may be a temporary phase,” said Professor Oliver Phillips, also from the University of Leeds. “The CO₂ effect is real, but we don’t know how long it can buffer against worsening conditions.”

The Amazon faces mounting threats: illegal logging, fragmentation, intensifying droughts, and fire outbreaks, particularly in southern and eastern regions. These stressors could outweigh any benefits from CO₂ fertilisation, especially if forests lose connectivity — which scientists argue is critical for the survival of large trees that require space and time to mature.

View Of The Rainforest Canopy. Credit: Adriane Esquivel Muelbert

A recent review by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) shows deforestation rates have risen again in 2025, with over 4,500 square kilometers cleared so far this year. Fragmented landscapes not only limit tree growth but also disrupt animal migration and seed dispersion, both essential for forest regeneration.

A Timely Discovery Ahead of COP30

The findings land just weeks ahead of COP30, the next major UN climate summit, set to take place in Belém, Brazil. They could shift how policymakers frame the Amazon in climate negotiations — not just as a victim of global warming, but as a highly adaptive system that still holds untapped potential for climate mitigation.

But as Dr Rebecca Banbury Morgan from the University of Bristol points out, there’s a catch: “These trees are hundreds of years old. You can’t just plant a forest and expect the same results. Preserving what’s already there is far more powerful than trying to replace it.”

That means conservation isn’t just about preventing losses — it’s about protecting what may be the world’s most effective carbon storage system. And if the Amazon is indeed bulking up under stress, as this study suggests, the stakes for keeping it intact just got a lot higher.