After More Than 50 Years of Debate, Scientists Have Finally Uncovered the Truth Behind the Eye of Africa’s Mysterious Origins

The Eye of Africa, or Richat Structure, is one of Earth’s most recognisable natural formations—yet for decades, scientists couldn’t agree on what it actually was. Now, fresh geological evidence has finally pieced together its enigmatic past, and the truth is far more compelling than the myths.

A Shape So Perfect, It Spawned Legends

Visible from space and measuring nearly 50 kilometers across, the Richat Structure cuts a hypnotic spiral into the Sahara Desert of Mauritania. Its concentric rings once sparked wild speculation—from meteorite impacts to a possible link with Plato’s Atlantis. Some believed the circular formation matched descriptions of the fabled city, with its alternating rings of land and water. But no archaeological evidence ever supported the theory, and scientists remained unconvinced.

Image of Richat Structure from the International Space Station, 17 December 2011. Credit: NASA

According to a study published in Lithos, researchers from Université de Bretagne-Occidentale and Curtin University used updated radiometric dating and geochemical analysis to clarify the origin of the Eye. Their findings suggest it’s not the result of a single dramatic event—but the outcome of at least two distinct geological phases, spanning more than 100 million years.

Not an Impact Crater, and Not a Volcano

For years, the prevailing theories wavered between a meteor strike and a collapsed volcanic caldera, largely due to the structure’s circular form. But both have now been ruled out. The lack of shocked quartz, melted rock, or other impact markers disqualified the crater theory, while the absence of surface volcanic deposits made a typical caldera unlikely.

Instead, the Richat Structure began as a magmatic dome, formed deep underground during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea, roughly 100 million years ago. Magma pushed upward, warping the overlying sedimentary rock into a dome. But unlike a volcano, the magma never breached the surface.

Image taken by an astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Credit: NASA

“Rather than an explosive origin, this is a story of slow uplift and even slower erosion,” said Dr. Fred Jourdan, lead geochronologist on the Lithos paper. Over millions of years, wind and water sculpted away the softer layers of rock, leaving behind harder bands of quartzite and sandstone—forming the distinctive bullseye pattern seen today.

Ancient Rocks and Signs of Wetter Days

Despite its arid setting, the Richat Structure holds deep clues about the Earth’s wetter past. Rocks within the formation date back 2.5 billion years, making it a geological time capsule of planetary evolution. During the African Humid Period, the region likely hosted rivers, lakes and possibly early ecosystems.

Research published in L’Anthropologie by geologist Ousmane Sao and colleagues uncovered traces of Acheulean tool sites along the outer rings—suggesting early humans used the area for toolmaking and short-term hunting, but not permanent settlement. The tools, mostly made from local quartzite, align with the idea that ancient humans took advantage of the area’s unique geology, even if they didn’t live there.

The Eye’s Quiet Role in Space Exploration

Its iconic appearance hasn’t just fascinated scientists on the ground. NASA astronauts have long used the structure as a visual marker from orbit. As Earth’s landscape stretches into blurred browns and reds, the Eye of Africa—with its symmetrical rings—stands out like a bullseye on the planet’s surface.

But its true value may lie not in its symbolism, but in the scientific window it opens into Earth’s deep crustal processes. The presence of carbonatites, gabbros and alkaline intrusions inside the formation indicates complex mantle-derived magmatism, rare in this region of the world.

As noted by geologists El Houssein Abdeina and Gilles Chazot in their 2024 study, the Richat Structure represents a “polyphase geologic puzzle,” capturing a sequence of events that reshaped both the land and the story we tell about it.