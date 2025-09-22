African Nations Unite to Form a Coalition to Control Strategic Minerals—Taking Aim at U.S and Chinese Dominance

A quiet but decisive shift is underway in Africa’s approach to its vast mineral wealth. In a move that could reshape global supply chains for green technologies, the African Union (AU) has announced plans to form a coalition of mineral-producing nations, aimed at securing a stronger bargaining position in the fast-growing market for critical minerals.

The announcement, made during a regional climate summit in Addis Ababa, marks a rare instance of continent-wide coordination over extractive resources—long a source of both economic potential and external exploitation. According to the AU, the bloc would promote “strategic and sustainable regional cooperation” while supporting local value chains, part of what it’s calling Africa’s Green Minerals Strategy.

Minerals like cobalt, lithium, coltan and rare earth elements are essential for batteries, wind turbines and electric vehicles—cornerstones of the global energy transition. Many of these are found in high concentrations across sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which supplies over 70% of the world’s cobalt.

Yet despite this abundance, Africa has remained at the margins of the green tech boom. Most of its raw materials are exported unprocessed, offering little economic return to local populations. The AU’s proposed coalition seeks to change that.

A Long-Overdue Response to Geopolitical Pressure

The timing of the AU’s move is no accident. A 2023 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected that global demand for critical minerals could quadruple by 2040, driven by aggressive national decarbonisation targets. That’s triggered a growing scramble among global powers to secure stable supplies, with Africa at the heart of the race.

In particular, China’s dominance in both mining and refining has raised alarms in Washington and Brussels, spurring efforts to diversify sources. The US government, for instance, recently launched partnerships in the DRC to tap into copper and cobalt reserves, seeking to challenge Beijing’s stranglehold on key battery components.

“The current global order rewards control over processing and trade, not just resource ownership,” says Dr. Linda Mbutu, an energy economist at the University of Nairobi. “Africa has the minerals, but not the leverage. A unified coalition could shift that balance.”

According to the AU’s preliminary declaration, the coalition will also support industrialisation, including on-site refining and manufacturing, although no concrete policy mechanisms have been disclosed yet.

Financing Remains the Elephant in the Room

Despite its ambitions, the coalition faces steep hurdles—chief among them financing. African nations have long struggled with inadequate investment in infrastructure, technology and workforce development, challenges only made worse by mounting debt burdens and climate volatility.

The AU is also calling on industrialised nations to honour their long-standing climate finance commitments. During the 2023 COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, developed countries pledged $300 billion annually to support developing nations’ climate adaptation efforts.

But a recent study by Oxfam and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) found that eight East African states collectively received just $1.7 billion per year in real climate aid between 2013 and 2022—barely 4% of their estimated needs.

Meanwhile, climate change continues to hit African nations hardest, despite their minimal contribution to global emissions. The AU’s climate declaration re-emphasised the principle of “climate justice”, demanding not just compensation, but also sovereignty over green resources.

“People forget that minerals like cobalt and lithium are not just industrial inputs—they are Africa’s leverage in the 21st century,” says Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chair of the AU Commission.

Internal Divisions and External Interests Could Test Unity

While the coalition promises a unified front, internal fractures remain a real risk. Several major producers, including the DRC and Zimbabwe, have individual export bans or quota systems in place. Others, like Nigeria and Mozambique, are focused more on oil and gas than mineral industrialisation. Coordinating a diverse set of national interests into a coherent strategy won’t be simple.

Moreover, instability in key regions—including ongoing conflicts in eastern DRC—could disrupt supply chains or deter potential investors. The coalition’s long-term success will depend on whether it can move beyond declarations and deliver concrete governance tools, such as regional pricing frameworks, shared refining infrastructure, or joint investment vehicles.

“Even if the coalition doesn’t function like OPEC right away, it signals that Africa is no longer content to be the global quarry,” says Dr. Jean-Benoît Mallet, policy analyst at the OECD Development Centre.

Nonetheless, experts say the initiative could have a meaningful impact even in its early stages. By fostering collaboration and amplifying African voices in global negotiations, it may help recalibrate long-standing power imbalances.