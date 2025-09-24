When Adrián Díaz, a Spanish businessman in his early fifties, left Europe for China, he didn’t expect the biggest shock to hit him on the way back. After years of building a company in southern China, Díaz says returning home feels like rewinding time — and not in a good way.

“I come back to Spain for 15 days, and I feel like nothing has changed,” he told the Spanish podcast ConPdePodcast, later amplified by La Vanguardia. “My friends are having the same conversations they had 20 years ago.” His comments have since ignited a wider conversation on Europe’s cultural inertia, its economic rigidity, and the growing appeal of China’s hyper-pragmatic business ecosystem.

At the heart of Díaz’s critique lies a deep frustration with what he describes as Europe’s slow, rules-based systems and a reluctance to embrace change. From public services to job markets, his argument is clear: Europe is stuck, while Asia—particularly China—is moving fast.

The Informal Economy in China Is Well-Known but Seldom Talked About

What makes Díaz’s perspective particularly sharp is his candid description of how China’s black market economy operates—openly and often with quiet acceptance from authorities.

“Here, everybody pays under the table. The government knows, but they let it happen,” he said, referring to the widespread use of undeclared cash payments across many sectors, from retail to services.

While such a claim might raise eyebrows, Díaz’s observation is consistent with findings from several economic analyses. A 2023 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research estimated that the informal sector still makes up a significant portion of GDP in developing economies, and China is no exception. The government’s laissez-faire approach, according to Díaz, is rooted in pragmatism. “If they cracked down too hard, they’d wipe out entire sectors,” he explains.

He points to massive informal markets—some with over 5,000 stalls—where taxes are seldom paid. Cracking down on these would risk destabilising local economies and triggering unemployment at scale. So, instead, “they’re whitening the economy through incentives,” Díaz adds, describing a gradual process where workers themselves now request formal contracts to gain social benefits or access housing.

Speed and Service: China’s Digital Lead

Beyond the shadow economy, Díaz paints a picture of China as digital-first, nimble and unafraid to experiment, particularly in urban centres like Guangzhou and Shenzhen. From QR code payments and AI-driven logistics to 24-hour health services, he says life in China is structured around efficiency, not bureaucracy.

His critique of Europe is less about nostalgia than urgency. “We’re stuck in layers of regulation that strangle innovation,” he argues, pointing to the contrast in infrastructure development and business responsiveness.

Indeed, according to a 2024 report from the World Economic Forum, China now leads globally in digital financial inclusion, driven by platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay, which account for over 90% of mobile payments in major cities. Meanwhile, in countries like Spain, legacy banking systems and EU-wide data compliance laws have slowed the rollout of comparable systems.

Where Do the Figures Stand Between Growth and Stagnation?

While Europe debates its next round of structural reforms, China’s economy continues to expand, albeit at a slower pace than in the past. The IMF forecasts a 5% growth for China in 2024, compared to Spain’s 3.2%. But for Díaz, it’s not just about GDP—it’s the attitude.

“The future is the default here,” he says of China, where long work hours and intense competition coexist with a strong sense of upward mobility. In contrast, he views European society as caught between economic caution and cultural fatigue, struggling to offer younger generations either opportunity or optimism.

At the centre of Díaz’s experience is not just a personal adjustment, but a broader truth emerging in global business circles: economic systems aren’t just built on policy—they’re built on mindset. And in a world tilting toward agility, that mindset may matter more than ever.

For now, Díaz remains in China. He’s blunt, but not bitter. “You don’t have to love the system,” he says. “But if you want to survive, you have to play by its rules.”