“A Tesla Charged in 2 Minutes”: Huawei’s 100 MW Charging Station Crushes EV Speed Records, Leaving Elon’s Superchargers Obsolete

Chinese tech giant Huawei has opened the world’s first 100 megawatt charging station—a facility so powerful it can deliver 100 kilometers of range in just five minutes. The station, located in Beichuan, Sichuan Province, is designed specifically for electric heavy-duty trucks and has already begun servicing up to 700 vehicles daily. Reported by Interesting Engineering, this breakthrough doesn’t just push past existing EV benchmarks—it obliterates them.

To put it plainly: this is the fastest and most powerful EV charging hub ever built. And it’s not just about speed. The site also integrates solar panels, battery storage, and grid balancing tech that could point to a new blueprint for EV infrastructure globally.

A Charging Station Unlike Any Other

The station sprawls across 4.7 hectares (11.5 acres) in the heart of China’s sand and gravel mining belt. Developed by Sichuan Yuanqi Xingguang Digital Energy Technology, with Huawei as the core technology provider, the hub is a $21 million (approx. €19.8 million) investment in electrified logistics.

Its hardware is unmatched:

18 ultra-high-capacity chargers rated at 1.44 MW each

108 additional bays offering 600 kW of power

Designed capacity: 100 MW

Throughput: over 300,000 kWh per day

For comparison, Tesla’s latest Supercharger V4 maxes out at 350 kW—nearly four times less than Huawei’s most powerful bays.

Image of a Huawei-made charging station. Credit: Huawei

Vehicles using Huawei’s “3.5C” fast-charging standard can recover 62 miles (100 km) of range in just five minutes. While these figures target trucks for now, the underlying tech could dramatically cut down EV charging times for passenger vehicles too—if or when it’s adapted.

What Makes It So Fast—And So Green?

What’s striking is not just the sheer speed, but how the station generates and manages its energy. This is no ordinary plug-and-go setup. Instead, Huawei has built a fully integrated “source-grid-load-storage” microgrid, combining:

Photovoltaic panels capable of producing 1 MW of solar power

capable of producing Two 215 kWh wind-liquid energy storage units

Real-time demand balancing between renewable input, stored energy, and grid usage

This architecture allows the station to operate even when disconnected from the main grid—a crucial feature in regions prone to blackouts or energy fluctuations. The system produces around 5,000 kWh of clean energy per day, reducing reliance on the national grid and offsetting part of the station’s immense energy demand.

Even more ambitious is the integration of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) technology. In essence, the VPP aggregates and manages distributed energy resources to ensure the station draws electricity when rates are low and feeds it back during high demand. This so-called peak-valley arbitrage not only helps stabilise local grids but also generates new income for operators.

For a deeper technical look at VPP applications in smart grids, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) offers a helpful primer on distributed energy resources.

The Business Case for Electrified Heavy Transport

The long-haul trucking industry is one of the world’s heaviest polluters, and electrifying it has been an elusive target—until now. According to Huawei’s estimates, trucks using this station will see energy cost savings of about €0.20 per kilometer, or roughly $0.21 per mile. Over a year, that adds up to €19,000 ($21,000) in savings per vehicle.

Multiply that by a fleet of 50 trucks, and the numbers become compelling—especially when operators face rising fuel costs and tightening emissions regulations. Over three years, Huawei argues, the fuel savings could essentially pay for the truck itself.

Beyond economics, the carbon footprint reduction is equally striking. Early projections suggest the facility could cut CO₂ emissions by up to 45,000 tonnes annually, making it a model for what electrified heavy logistics might look like.

Global Implications—And Who’s Paying Attention

While the station was purpose-built for China’s mining and bulk transport sectors, its design reflects broader ambitions. Huawei says the project involved input from European and American partners, and industry observers believe similar stations could soon appear along key logistics corridors in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

That said, several hurdles remain. Regulatory approval, compatibility standards, and grid integration all pose significant challenges outside China. And while Tesla may lag behind in power, its charging network is global and deeply embedded, with a clear advantage in passenger EVs.

Still, for countries looking to decarbonize freight and invest in resilient energy systems, Huawei’s project offers a working prototype at full scale.