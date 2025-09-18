A Sunken Island, Buried for 40 Million Years, Just Reemerged From the Atlantic—And This Nation Is Racing to Claim It

It might not rise from the waves like Atlantis, but a long-lost tropical island buried beneath the South Atlantic for tens of millions of years has resurfaced—at least in scientific and political discourse.

According to a peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports by researchers from the University of São Paulo and the UK’s National Oceanography Centre, part of the Rio Grande Rise, a submerged volcanic plateau about 1,200 km off Brazil’s coast, was once an island towering above sea level. The team found red clay deposits rich in kaolinite and hematite—minerals that typically form on land in hot, wet climates—sandwiched between layers of ancient lava.

“It’s not just about what we found, but where we found it,” said Luigi Jovane, lead researcher on the study. “This type of clay couldn’t have drifted in. It formed there, when the island was exposed to the air and to rain.”

A Tropical Past, Buried in the Seabed

The clay’s Chemical Index of Alteration (CIA), a metric geologists use to measure weathering, was a striking 93—a score that points to extreme chemical alteration only achievable through long-term exposure to tropical weather conditions. Sediment samples, extracted from depths of 650 meters, show clear signs of sub-aerial formation during the Eocene epoch, over 40 million years ago, when Earth’s climate was considerably warmer.

The layered structure of the red clay and lava—discovered using autonomous underwater vehicles and remote-operated submersibles—indicates episodic volcanic activity. Periods of intense eruptions were followed by long stretches of quiescence, during which the land was exposed, weathered and eroded. It’s a geological pattern more often seen in continental flood basalts like the Deccan Traps of India or the Columbia Plateau in the United States.

But what sets the Rio Grande Rise apart is its current location: deep beneath the Atlantic Ocean, outside any nation’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Brazil Moves to Claim the Ancient Seabed

That hasn’t stopped Brazil from making a bold geopolitical move. In light of the discovery, the Brazilian government has formally requested that the United Nations extend its continental shelf to include the Rio Grande Rise. If successful, it would give Brazil sovereign rights to explore and extract minerals from the seabed.

At stake is a potentially vast trove of critical battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and tellurium—elements essential for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy infrastructure. According to preliminary assessments cited in the Indian Defence Review, the region could become one of the few significant undersea sources of these high-demand materials.

High-definition images captured by the ROV HyBIS on the dive number 33 showing different red and brown colored clays between dark-colored lava flow exposed on the southern scarp of the Cruzeiro do Sul Rift.

But there’s a hitch. The Rio Grande Rise currently falls under the jurisdiction of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), which regulates deep-sea mining in international waters. To make a claim, Brazil must prove that the plateau is geologically connected to its continental shelf and that mining can be done without irreversible harm to marine ecosystems.

Science, Sovereignty, and Sustainability on a Collision Course

Environmental experts aren’t convinced the region is ready for drilling rigs and extraction vessels. The seabed around the Rio Grande Rise is home to fragile ecosystems, including coral communities and microorganisms that have never been fully studied. ISA regulations require comprehensive environmental impact assessments, but scientists say there’s a lot we still don’t know.

“We’re looking at ecosystems that have existed in isolation for millions of years,” Jovane noted. “We have to ask what we’re putting at risk if we open this area to industrial activity.”

The discovery has sparked renewed international interest in marine sovereignty, deep-sea mining regulation, and the balance between resource development and biodiversity conservation. It also comes at a time when battery material shortages are driving prices up and prompting countries to diversify their supply chains away from traditional land-based sources.