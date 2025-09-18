A ‘Quasi-Moon’ Has Been Quietly Orbiting With Earth for 60 Years — Astronomers Just Confirmed It

A small asteroid has been quietly following Earth’s orbit for decades—unseen, unbothered and, until recently, completely unknown. Astronomers have now confirmed the existence of 2025 PN7, a so-called quasi-moon that has shadowed our planet’s path around the Sun for more than 60 years.

The discovery, made by the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii on 2 August 2025, was published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society and has since attracted global interest. While the object isn’t a moon in the traditional sense—it doesn’t orbit Earth directly—it shares a nearly identical orbital path around the Sun, making it a rare and intriguing co-orbital companion.

A Small Asteroid Hiding in Plain Sight

2025 PN7, a rocky body just 19 metres (62 feet) wide, was first spotted in the southern constellation Piscis Austrinus. Initial analysis showed its orbit closely mirrors Earth’s, a phenomenon known as 1:1 orbital resonance. It’s not gravitationally bound to Earth, but instead synchronises its solar orbit with ours, remaining nearby without ever being captured.

Digging into past sky survey data, astronomers traced the object back to archival images from 2014. However, orbital models suggest it has accompanied Earth since at least the mid-1960s. And it’s not going anywhere fast—projections show it may stick with us for another 60 years, before its trajectory slowly diverges.

The quasi-moon follows the same orbit as Earth. Credit: NASA/JPL/USGS

Its orbit keeps it at a distance of between 4 million and 60 million kilometres from Earth, meaning it poses no threat. But that same distance, combined with its small size, likely explains how it went unnoticed for so long.

What Exactly Is a Quasi-Moon?

Unlike the Moon—Earth’s one true natural satellite—a quasi-moon doesn’t orbit our planet. Instead, it co-orbits the Sun in step with Earth, making it look, from certain angles, like it’s travelling with us. It’s a subtle distinction, but a crucial one.

Quasi-moons shouldn’t be confused with mini-moons either. These are small asteroids temporarily pulled into Earth’s gravity, orbiting for a few weeks or months before slipping away. A 2020 mini-moon, 2020 CD3, for instance, orbited Earth for two months before escaping. Quasi-moons, by contrast, never get caught, making them long-term, if distant, travel companions.

The best-known quasi-moon to date is Kamoʻoalewa (2016 HO3), discovered in 2016. Roughly five times larger than PN7, it’s now the target of China’s Tianwen-2 mission, which launched earlier this year and aims to return samples to Earth by 2027.

Apollo asteroid 2025 PN 7 was discovered on 2025 August 2 by Pan-STARRS 1. Credit: Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society

These objects, though elusive, are thought to be scientific goldmines. Their Earth-like orbits make them relatively accessible for space missions, while their primitive composition could shed light on the early Solar System.

Could There Be More of Them Out There?

Probably. The discovery of 2025 PN7 highlights just how little we know about our own celestial neighbourhood. “It’s remarkable that something this close, and this stable, escaped detection for so long,” says Carlos de la Fuente Marcos, co-author of the study. He and his brother Raúl used advanced orbital simulations to verify the asteroid’s motion and long-term stability.

PN7 is believed to belong to a group known as the Arjuna asteroids, near-Earth objects with Earth-like orbits that are particularly hard to detect due to their slow relative motion and proximity to the Sun’s glare.

And it’s not just a one-off. A handful of quasi-moons are already known, but as survey technologies improve, astronomers expect more of these objects to turn up in existing data—quietly embedded in the digital sky, just waiting to be found.

A Subtle Reminder of the Unknowns in Earth’s Orbit

While planetary defence strategies have focused on larger, potentially hazardous asteroids, discoveries like 2025 PN7 reveal a quieter, more benign side of near-Earth space. They also serve as a humbling reminder: even in our own orbital lane, surprises can still slip through the cracks.

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, over 32,000 near-Earth asteroids have been identified to date. Most are catalogued, but gaps remain—especially when it comes to small, co-orbital objects like PN7.