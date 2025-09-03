A Puzzling Fish Discovered in the Amazon… And Its Name Will Surprise Fans of the Lord of the Rings

Deep in the murky waters of the Amazon River system, scientists have identified a new fish species with a bold look—and a name to match. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Neotropical Ichthyology, the discovery of Myloplus sauron brings a new face to the ever-expanding list of Amazonian biodiversity—and a surprising nod to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe.

Named after the infamous villain Sauron from The Lord of the Rings, the fish was so christened because of a conspicuous black vertical stripe on its body and bright orange markings that resemble the fiery Eye of Sauron. And while the name may sound theatrical, the science behind the discovery is grounded in rigorous fieldwork and evolutionary biology.

A Vegetarian Pacu With a Dramatic Flair

Contrary to what the name might suggest, Myloplus sauron is not a predator. It belongs to the pacu group—a distant cousin of the piranha known more for its plant-based diet and mild temperament than for any fearsome behavior. The species was identified in Brazil’s Rio Madeira Basin, a tributary of the Amazon River and one of South America’s most biologically diverse freshwater ecosystems.

Myloplus sauron, color pattern in life. Young specimen from Xingu River basin, specimen not preserved. Credit: Neotropical Ichthyology

What sets this fish apart isn’t just its eye-catching color pattern. According to the study’s lead authors—Marcelo C. Andrade, Mário de Pinna, and Flávio C. T. Lima—the species shows distinctive anatomical features, particularly in the shape of its teeth, fins, and cranial structure, that warranted its classification as a new species.

“The vivid orange patches and the dark vertical band immediately reminded us of Sauron’s eye,” wrote the researchers. “It felt fitting to immortalize this in the species name.”

Filling in Gaps in Pacu Evolution

Naming aside, the discovery also fills in a few gaps in the evolutionary tree of pacus. Scientists have long debated the relationships between various members of the Myloplus genus, which are often similar in appearance but genetically distinct.

In this case, Myloplus sauron shows close genetic affinity to Myloplus arnoldi, but with key differences in jaw morphology and scale counts. The research team noted that these variations may point to a case of convergent evolution, where similar traits evolve independently in unrelated species due to shared environmental pressures.

Myloplus sauron, coloration immediately after capture. A. Male. Notice the faint vertical mark, common during breeding period. B. Mature female. Xingu River basin. Photo by M. H. Sabaj.

This makes M. sauron not just another fish in a vast river system, but a potentially important piece of the evolutionary puzzle—one that could inform future studies on how species adapt in tropical freshwater ecosystems.

The Amazon Remains a Frontier for Discovery

The Amazon Basin continues to surprise scientists with its biodiversity. A 2021 report from WWF and the Mamirauá Institute revealed that over 220 new plant and animal species were discovered in the Amazon between 2014 and 2018 alone. Many of these are freshwater species that remain understudied due to the remote and complex nature of the region.

And with deforestation, mining, and hydropower projects encroaching on these habitats, the window for documenting and protecting species like Myloplus sauron may be closing.

“There’s an urgency to this work,” said Dr. Mário de Pinna, ichthyologist at the University of São Paulo and co-author of the study. “With each species we describe, we’re adding another layer of understanding—but we’re also racing against time.”

Sauron Joins a Curious Lineage of Namesakes

Myolpus sauron isn’t the first creature to borrow from Tolkien’s world. In recent years, scientists have named a dinosaur (Sauroniops), a genus of butterflies (Saurona), and even an arachnid species (Ochyrocera laracroft) after fantasy characters. While it may seem like a quirky trend, these names often serve a strategic purpose: drawing public attention to conservation and taxonomy.

By tapping into pop culture, researchers can help communicate otherwise esoteric findings to a wider audience. In the case of Myloplus sauron, it’s hard to imagine a more attention-grabbing name for a relatively small, plant-eating fish from the rainforest.