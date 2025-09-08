A 4,000-Year-Old 3D Mural in Peru Reveals the Cosmos

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered a 4,000-year-old, multicolored three-dimensional mural. Found at the Huaca Yolanda site in the Tanguche Valley, this mural offers new insights into the formative period of Peru’s earliest civilizations.

A Fascinating Glimpse into Pre-Inca Art

The discovery was featured in The Guardian on September 2, 2025, The mural, which stretches nearly 20 feet long and stands 9.5 feet tall, is adorned with high-relief friezes painted in vibrant colors—blue, yellow, red, and black. The centerpiece features a large bird of prey with outstretched wings, its head decorated with diamond-shaped motifs.

Ana Cecilia Mauricio, the lead archaeologist from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, who led the excavation, calls this discovery “truly unprecedented.” The mural, featuring stylized fish, fishing nets, mythological beings, and celestial symbols, offers a glimpse into a world where nature and the cosmos were deeply intertwined with religion and social rituals.

An archaeological excavation has uncovered a vast 3D mural set against the backdrop of the Andes mountains. Credit: Pontifical Catholic University of Peru

Decoding the Meaning

The intricate carvings and motifs on the mural suggest a society that already exhibited signs of social hierarchy. According to Ana Cecilia Mauricio, the imagery indicates that shamans, who held both spiritual and scientific knowledge, were likely among the most influential figures at the time. “They possessed important knowledge about medicinal plants and astronomy,” she explains.

One of the most striking features of the mural shows a transformation from human to bird. This could represent a shamanic “rite of passage,” an altered state of consciousness induced by substances like the San Pedro cactus, a traditional hallucinogen used in the Andes.

A Window into a Complex Past

The mural is believed to have decorated the interior of a temple, likely used in religious ceremonies. The Huaca Yolanda site, like others in Peru, dates back to the formative period (2000-1000 BCE), a time when complex societies began to emerge. This period was marked by the development of agriculture, the rise of early urban centers, and the creation of ceremonial spaces.

The mural at Huaca Yolanda shares some similarities with other ancient works in Peru, but its coastal location and artistic style set it apart from murals found at sites like Chavín de Huántar in the mountains. Whereas Chavín’s murals depict jungle animals, the Huaca Yolanda mural emphasizes marine life and fishing tools.

The central feature of the mural showcases a large bird of prey in a stylized form, its wings spread wide, and its head adorned with 3D diamond motifs. Credit: Pontifical Catholic University of Peru

Threats to the Site’s Preservation

Even though it’s incredibly important, Huaca Yolanda isn’t officially protected as an archaeological site. Mauricio has raised concerns about the risks from urban development, farming, and looting. “The site faces more basic threats,” she says, pointing out that nearby ruins have already been damaged by illegal activity and construction. To protect the mural, she’s urging the Peruvian Ministry of Culture and local authorities to step in and ensure its preservation for the long run.

Since beginning her work at Huaca Yolanda in 2012, Mauricio has aimed to uncover more about the early societies that lived along the coast. The team is eager to learn more about how these ancient people interacted with their environment, particularly in relation to the El Niño weather phenomenon that has affected the region for centuries.