A Lost City Older Than Egypt’s Pyramids Lies off Cuba’s Coast—But Science Still Can’t Explain It

More than two decades after their discovery, mysterious underwater structures off the coast of Cuba have resurfaced in online discussions, reigniting long-standing debates over their origin — and their place in human history.

Discovered in 2001 by the Canadian company Advanced Digital Communications (ADC), the site lies some 650 meters below the surface near the Guanahacabibes Peninsula, in western Cuba. Sonar scans revealed what appeared to be massive, symmetrical formations on the seafloor — formations that some researchers said resembled urban-style grids or architectural blocks.

The initial announcement made international headlines, but follow-up exploration stalled and the site faded from mainstream scientific discussion. Now, with renewed interest and improved oceanographic tools, the so-called “Cuban underwater city” is back under scrutiny — and still as controversial as ever.

Patterns Too Precise to Ignore — or Too Perfect to Believe?

The initial expedition’s sonar data showed large geometric forms arranged in a pattern that resembled city streets. Curious about the regularity, ADC deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that captured grainy video of what looked like smooth, granite-like blocks resting on the seabed. The researchers described the layout as a potential “urban plan” — a term that set off immediate excitement.

“If it turns out to be man-made, it could be older than 6,000 years — that’s well before the Pyramids of Giza,” the team told the BBC in 2001, cautioning that no solid conclusions could be drawn without more evidence.

But that depth raised a difficult question. According to Manuel Iturralde, then senior geologist at the Natural History Museum of Cuba, for such structures to lie so deep, they would need to be at least 50,000 years old, predating known human civilizations by tens of thousands of years.

In an interview with National Geographic, Iturralde called the formations “extremely peculiar,” but also stressed that geological processes, such as erosion or tectonic activity, could potentially explain the shapes.

“Nature can do some pretty strange things,” he said, reminding readers that symmetry does not always equal civilisation.

Lack of Follow-up Leaves Room for Myths — and Misinformation

Despite the fanfare, interest in the site waned after the early 2000s. No peer-reviewed papers confirmed the site’s anthropogenic nature, and no large-scale expeditions were launched after 2005. The absence of physical samples — no stones, no sediment cores — has left many questions unanswered.

In the vacuum, speculation has flourished. The site is often referenced by fringe theorists as a possible location of Atlantis, the mythical sunken city described by Plato. Others compare it to Yonaguni Monument off Japan — another underwater structure with hotly debated origins.

While no academic consensus supports these claims, the story continues to captivate. Google Trends shows recurring spikes in interest for terms like “Cuba underwater ruins”, “Atlantis found” and “ancient city beneath ocean”, often triggered by viral videos or reposted documentaries. A resurfaced BBC archive article and videos from Ancient Architects on YouTube have added to the renewed momentum.

Could Sonar Tech Finally Solve the Mystery?

Ocean mapping has evolved significantly since the early 2000s. Tools like multibeam sonar, photogrammetry, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are now capable of producing detailed 3D images of the ocean floor — including structures at extreme depths.

Institutions such as the Schmidt Ocean Institute and NOAA have demonstrated how modern expeditions can reveal shipwrecks and geological features with astonishing clarity. According to University of Southampton researchers, over 80% of the world’s oceans remain unmapped, meaning even large anomalies can go unexplored for decades.