A Jet-Sized Asteroid Just Flew Closer to Earth Than the Moon — And NASA Caught It Live

An asteroid the size of a commercial jet passed closer to Earth than the Moon on September 3, 2025, in a high-speed flyby that drew global attention from skywatchers and astronomers alike. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the space rock—officially named 2025 QD8—was traveling at more than 28,000 miles per hour when it reached its closest approach. The flyby and its observation were detailed by NASA and showcased in a live stream by the Virtual Telescope Project, operated from Italy.

Asteroid 2025 QD8’s Trajectory And Size

According to Space.com, asteroid 2025 QD8 came within 135,465 miles (218,009 kilometers) of Earth, which is about 57% of the Earth-Moon distance. While that may sound distant, in astronomical terms, it’s relatively close. The asteroid’s diameter is estimated to fall between 55 and 124 feet (17 to 38 meters), comparable to a passenger airplane. Despite its size and speed, NASA confirmed there was no danger of collision with Earth or the Moon.

NASA categorizes 2025 QD8 as a near-Earth object (NEO), meaning its orbit brings it within 120 million miles of the Sun. This places it within what scientists describe as Earth’s “metaphorical backyard.” While many NEOs pass by unnoticed, QD8’s proximity and size made it an object of particular interest this week.

Live Views Captured Ahead Of The Flyby

The Virtual Telescope Project, led by astronomer Gianluca Masi, captured images of QD8 using a 17-inch robotic telescope known as “Elena” from Manciano, Italy. On August 30, the team photographed the asteroid from a distance of approximately 2.4 million miles (3.9 million kilometers). The image, taken with a 300-second exposure, shows QD8 as a small dot against the dense backdrop of stars.

A YouTube livestream provided by the project began on September 2 at 7 p.m. ET, offering viewers a real-time look at the asteroid’s journey as it approached Earth. The stream combined telescope views with commentary, allowing the public to observe one of the solar system’s smaller wanderers moving swiftly through space.

NASA’s Tracking And Risk Assessments

While asteroids like QD8 frequently pass by Earth, the majority pose no threat. Still, NASA continues to monitor these objects closely. Its Jet Propulsion Laboratory maintains a database of thousands of potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs)—defined as those larger than approximately 460 feet that can approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth’s orbit. Importantly, “potentially hazardous” refers to long-term orbital calculations, not immediate risk.

In fact, NASA emphasizes that no known PHAs are on a collision course with Earth within the next century. As Paul Chodas, manager of CNEOS, has noted, these objects merit monitoring over centuries due to the gravitational influences that might gradually alter their trajectories.

One Of Several Visitors To Earth’s Neighborhood

2025 QD8 wasn’t the only space rock passing nearby this week. NASA also tracked two other asteroids—2025 QH16 and 2025 RB—each roughly house-sized, measuring between 43 and 53 feet in diameter. Both passed safely without incident. Another asteroid, about 58 feet across, is also on a near-Earth trajectory, followed closely by a smaller one measuring around 35 feet, which is expected to pass within 500,000 miles of Earth.

These frequent flybys serve as reminders of the dynamic nature of our solar system and underscore the value of continuous surveillance. They also offer scientists rare opportunities to refine their understanding of asteroid orbits, shapes, and behaviors using real-time data.