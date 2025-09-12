A Deep-Sea Desalination Plant Is Transforming Pacific Ocean… Into Tap Water

Just off the coast of Malibu, California, a network of underwater pods is preparing to do something no U.S. desalination system has done before: transform deep-sea ocean water into drinking water using only the pressure of the ocean itself.

Dubbed Water Farm 1, the project is spearheaded by OceanWell, a water technology firm based in Santa Monica, in partnership with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD). By 2030, it aims to produce up to 60 million gallons of fresh water per day, enough to supply around 450,000 people—roughly the population of Long Beach.

The urgency is palpable. California has seen drought declarations in 10 of the past 15 years, with 2022 marking one of the driest years on record, according to the California Department of Water Resources. As snowpacks thin, aquifers deplete, and the Colorado River falters under growing demand, state officials are under increasing pressure to diversify water sources.

A First-Of-Its-Kind Approach to Deep-Sea Desalination

Unlike traditional coastal desalination plants that require massive infrastructure and consume large amounts of energy, Water Farm 1 leverages natural hydrostatic pressure at 400 meters (1,300 feet) below the ocean surface to power its reverse osmosis process. Each modular pod filters seawater into potable water without releasing concentrated brine, a common environmental concern in legacy systems.

Credits: OceanWell

“Water Farm 1 shows how we can responsibly and economically harvest fresh water from the ocean,” said Robert Bergstrom, CEO of OceanWell, in an August 2025 statement. “This is about building infrastructure that can withstand climate extremes and deliver long-term resilience.”

Early pilot tests, launched in March 2025 within the Las Virgenes Reservoir, demonstrated that the company’s LifeSafe™ intake system could function effectively in bio-active environments while protecting marine ecosystems. Each pod can generate approximately 1 million gallons per day, and dozens will eventually be deployed off Malibu’s coast.

The system’s energy consumption is expected to be up to 40% lower than conventional plants, according to OceanWell’s internal data, and it avoids building bulky onshore desalination facilities—a frequent target of environmental opposition.

Agencies Unite to Distribute Water Far From the Ocean

Water Farm 1 isn’t just a technological experiment—it’s a logistical collaboration. In total, seven California water agencies have joined forces to bring the water to where it’s needed most. While coastal cities may benefit from direct access, inland communities such as Calabasas and Burbank face more complex challenges.

The OceanWell installation will feed several modules via a pipeline to the shore. Credits: OceanWell

Burbank, for instance, lacks the infrastructure to receive water from the ocean directly. Instead, the city is working with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to create a water exchange system, allowing partners to share water across the regional grid.

“We’re looking at how to deliver water from 400 meters below the ocean to areas that don’t have pipelines connecting to the coast,” said Ian Prichard, Deputy General Manager of the Calleguas Municipal Water District. “It’s a challenge, but collaboration is the only path forward.”

An independent feasibility study—currently underway—will assess how to integrate the new supply into existing networks and determine the necessary infrastructure investment. The findings will shape how far inland the water can realistically be distributed and at what cost.

Environmental Oversight and Cautious Optimism From the Scientific Community

Despite the buzz, environmental scrutiny remains sharp. OceanWell has formed Tribal and Environmental Working Groups to monitor the ecological impact of offshore pods and guide the final layout of the underwater installation. These teams will analyze the last stages of the pilot data to ensure that marine life remains undisturbed.

“I’m eager to see if this project performs at scale in deep ocean conditions,” said Dr. Mark Gold, Adjunct Professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “We need solutions that are cost-effective, durable, and don’t add new stressors to marine ecosystems.”

The absence of brine discharge—a byproduct in conventional desalination that can alter local salinity and temperature—is one key environmental advantage. According to a 2023 University of California Santa Cruz study, brine plumes from surface plants can have long-term impacts on benthic communities and larval fish populations.

Avoiding these effects gives Water Farm 1 a potential ecological edge. But as Professor Gold notes, “Proof is in the performance. There’s a difference between a well-meaning pilot and a fully operational facility.”