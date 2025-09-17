A Continent-Long Brown Ribbon Has Formed Between Africa and the Americas… And Experts Say It’s a Red Flag

A massive bloom of floating brown algae, stretching more than 8,800 kilometers across the Atlantic Ocean, is troubling scientists and coastal communities alike — and new research suggests it’s no fluke.

The formation, known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, has grown dramatically in size over the past decade, choking beaches from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Once confined to the nutrient-poor waters of the Sargasso Sea, the brown macroalgae (Sargassum fluitans and S. natans) are now thriving in far wider tropical zones. According to satellite data published in Harmful Algae, this sprawling mass reached a record 37.5 million tonnes in May 2025.

A study published earlier this year in Communications Earth & Environment attributes the explosive growth, at least in part, to an unusually intense climatic event in 2010. The team of researchers, led by oceanographer Julien Jouanno from the French research institute IRD, say a powerful North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) triggered a shift in ocean currents that displaced the algae from its traditional habitat — giving it access to warmer, nutrient-rich waters where it has since flourished.

High levels of sargassum flood Belize’s Dangriga Town. Credit: Oceana/Miriam Longsworth

From Ecological Ally to Environmental Nuisance

Sargassum isn’t inherently harmful. In the open ocean, it forms floating ecosystems that support over 100 marine species, including juvenile turtles, fish and crabs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) even classifies sargassum as a critical habitat.

But things change dramatically when it washes ashore. Once beached, the seaweed begins to rot, releasing hydrogen sulfide gas — a toxic compound linked to respiratory problems. The algae also smother coral reefs, damage coastal fisheries and cost millions in clean-up operations. In Florida, a sargassum influx even forced the shutdown of a nuclear power plant’s cooling system back in 1991.

Aerial photo of sargassum in the waters off Belize’s coast. Credit: Oceana/Alyssa Noble

In 2025, the sheer scale of the belt caused significant disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico, Barbados, Guadeloupe, and West African coastlines. Entire beaches disappeared under mats of decomposing algae, deterring tourists and raising health alarms. In affected regions, methane emissions from decaying sargassum have also raised questions about its role in greenhouse gas feedback loops — an area scientists are now closely watching.

Nutrient Overload Fuels the Bloom

The sargassum surge isn’t solely the result of changing currents. Decades of rising nutrient runoff from land — particularly nitrogen and phosphorus from agriculture, wastewater and airborne deposition — have transformed swathes of the Atlantic into ideal algal breeding grounds.

Between 1980 and 2020, researchers documented a 55% rise in nitrogen concentration within the tissues of sargassum. The Amazon River alone plays a significant role, with seasonal floods flushing nutrient-rich water into the ocean. Once offshore, those nutrients get caught in the North Equatorial Current and distributed westwards — essentially fertilizing the algae across thousands of kilometers.

A mat of sargassum washes up in Hopkins, a coastal village in Belize. Credit: Adrian Gongora

A 2025 field review by the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute confirmed that, under these conditions, sargassum biomass can double in just 11 days. It’s an ecological response supercharged by human activity.

An Oceanic Shift With Global Implications

The 2010 NAO anomaly — a large-scale atmospheric pressure change over the North Atlantic — acted as a tipping point. Normally, sargassum populations are kept in check by cool temperatures and oligotrophic conditions in the Sargasso Sea. But the oscillation pushed surface currents southward, relocating the algae to tropical zones where sea surface temperatures hover between 26°C and 29°C year-round — their ideal range for growth.

This migration set off a self-sustaining cycle. “The new tropical zone offers better sunlight, warmer water and plentiful nutrients. Once they arrived, the algae simply took off,” explained Jouanno in an interview with IRD.

While the direct link to climate change remains under study, many researchers suspect such oscillation extremes could become more common as global temperatures rise. If so, the Atlantic’s brown tide may be just the beginning.

Already, calls are growing for international monitoring systems, early-warning forecasts, and tougher regulation on nutrient pollution. Scientists stress that eutrophication — once seen as a localised coastal issue — is now shaping global ocean patterns.

For now, communities across the Atlantic continue to brace for what’s become a seasonal surge of seaweed. What was once a natural marvel has become a rolling environmental test — and one with no easy answers.