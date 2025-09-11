A Cold War-Era Russian Radio Transmitter Just Broadcast a New Encrypted Message, No One’s Been Able to Decipher

A mysterious shortwave radio signal that has puzzled intelligence agencies and amateur radio enthusiasts for decades has once again broadcast a new coded message—one that experts and hobbyists alike are struggling to decipher. The broadcast came from UVB-76, also known as “The Buzzer”, a Soviet-era radio station that has never publicly explained its purpose, yet continues to transmit from deep within Russia.

The message, heard on 8 September 2025, featured a bizarre combination of Russian names, random numbers, and cryptic phrases—sparking fresh speculation about whether this station is still part of Russia’s military infrastructure, or something far more enigmatic.

A Signal With a Past Rooted in the Cold War

Operating continuously since at least the mid-1970s, UVB-76 transmits on the 4625 kHz shortwave frequency, emitting a persistent buzzing sound interspersed with occasional voice messages. These spoken broadcasts often include lists of names, numerals, or coded phrases, delivered in a flat, mechanical tone by both male and female voices.

According to Priyom.org, a respected monitoring group of radio observers, UVB-76 is believed to be part of a military communications network linked to Russia’s Western Military District. Its messages have been categorized into three general types—Monolith, Uzor, and Command—each believed to correspond to different levels or types of military operations.

UVB-76, also known as “The Buzzer” audio simple. Credit: Priyom

Despite countless analyses and decades of recordings, the precise purpose of these transmissions remains unknown. In a 2011 investigation published by The Guardian, researchers suggested the station could be tied to Russia’s “dead hand” nuclear deterrent system, although no direct evidence has ever confirmed this theory. Officially, the Russian government has never acknowledged the station’s existence.

A New Broadcast Triggers Fresh Theories

This latest transmission, recorded on 8 September and shared by Russian media outlet RT, included the Russian names Nikolai, Zhenya, Tatiana, Ivan, Olga, Elena, and Leonid, along with a sequence of numbers: 38, 965, 78, 58, 88, and 37. Also embedded were phrases such as “soft signal”, “five signs”, and “reception”.

RT noted that these could correspond to the code NZHTI, a callsign previously associated with UVB-76 transmissions. While RT published the broadcast on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the post was inaccessible within the EU due to regulatory restrictions on Russian state media.

The timing of the message has drawn attention as well. In 2024 and 2025, UVB-76 has been mostly silent, with only sporadic voice transmissions. This particular message is the first in months to include such a variety of personal names and apparent instructions, and it was broadcast twice in a single day—an uncommon pattern that has historically accompanied periods of military or geopolitical tension.

Controlled Chaos and Deliberate Ambiguity

The Buzzer is believed to be transmitted from various sites near Saint Petersburg and Moscow, coordinated through old Soviet-era communication hubs such as the 60th and 69th Communication Centers, according to data compiled by Priyom.org. These stations reportedly operate on outdated equipment that often causes channel bleed, allowing Morse code meant for parallel frequencies to be heard faintly in the background of voice transmissions.

This adds another layer of mystery—and frustration—for those trying to decode the messages. As Dr. Natalia Tuchkova, a cybersecurity researcher at the University of Helsinki, explained in a 2023 paper on military signals intelligence:

“There is strong evidence that some of these coded messages are intentionally ambiguous. It may be an act of psychological warfare—designed not to communicate with allies, but to confuse adversaries.”

The possibility of The Buzzer functioning as a tool of strategic ambiguity is not far-fetched. During the Cold War, both the Soviet Union and the United States used “numbers stations”—radio broadcasts that delivered one-way encrypted messages to operatives in the field.

But unlike its Western counterparts, UVB-76 never ceased its operations after the Cold War ended. If anything, activity increased after 2010, coinciding with Russia’s military restructuring and the emergence of new regional conflicts.