A Breed in Decay: Why U.S. Millennials and Gen Z Are Dying at an Alarming Rate — Faster Than Any Other Generation in Recent History

Young adults in the United States are dying at significantly higher rates than their counterparts in other wealthy nations, according to a sweeping new analysis published in JAMA Health Forum and highlighted by Slate this August. The findings point to a deeply embedded public health issue, one that predates the pandemic and appears to be accelerating.

In 2023, more than 700,000 Americans died who would still be alive had the U.S. matched the age-specific mortality rates of 21 other high-income countries including Canada, Germany, and Japan. Of those under 65, nearly half of all deaths were deemed “excess,” meaning they likely wouldn’t have occurred elsewhere. The disparity is particularly stark for adults aged 25 to 44, where the rate of excess deaths reached 62%—a statistic that has prompted renewed concern among health researchers.

Dr. Jacob Bor, one of the study’s lead authors from Boston University’s School of Public Health, described the trend as “an unfolding generational catastrophe.” He warns that what began as a slow divergence in mortality outcomes has become a “systemic pattern of premature death unique to the American experience.”

More Than a Pandemic Effect — the Decline Began Years Earlier

While the COVID-19 pandemic worsened mortality outcomes across all age groups, the problems facing early adults in the U.S. run deeper and started well before 2020.

Throughout the 1980s and into the early 2000s, life expectancy for young Americans had been rising steadily, aided by sharp declines in deaths from HIV/AIDS, cancer, and heart disease. But by 2010, that trend began to reverse. Deaths from synthetic opioids, car crashes, alcohol-related diseases, and diabetes started climbing—particularly among those without college degrees.

The arrival of COVID-19 further exposed these fragilities. Between 2020 and 2021, U.S. mortality surged, peaking at 1.1 million excess deaths in 2021. Yet, while older adults experienced a post-pandemic decline in death rates in 2022 and 2023, early adults did not bounce back. As of last year, mortality among 25-to-44-year-olds remained 70% higher than it would have been if early 2000s trends had held.

Observed Deaths, Expected Deaths, Mortality Rate Ratios, and Excess Deaths Attributable to the US Mortality Disadvantage, 1980-2023. Credit: JAMA Health Forum

This plateau has puzzled researchers. “It’s not just about the virus,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, co-author and sociologist at the University of Minnesota. “There’s something more enduring at work—structural factors that are making it harder for young adults in America to stay alive.”

Underlying Causes: Systemic Failure, Not Individual Behaviour

The U.S. is unique among rich countries for how it organizes—some would say disorganizes—its health, social and economic systems. Unlike its peers, the country has no universal healthcare, patchy access to mental health services, and minimal protections for employment, housing, or education continuity.

Add to that a deadly cocktail of economic precarity, gun violence, limited addiction treatment, and high out-of-pocket medical costs, and the broader picture begins to emerge.

The researchers cite deindustrialization, shrinking social safety nets, and policy inaction as key drivers of the mortality gap. In countries like Sweden or France, robust welfare systems soften the impact of economic downturns. In the U.S., the same stressors tend to push vulnerable young people further into health-damaging territory.

As of 2023, young adults in America were 2.6 times more likely to die than those in other developed countries. And while the numbers are staggering, they’re not just statistics—they represent real people, often working two or three jobs without adequate insurance, caught in the crosshairs of a society that doesn’t catch those who fall.

The Political Stakes Ahead of a Generational Tipping Point

Looking ahead to the 2028 U.S. presidential election, millennials and Gen Z are projected to make up half of the electorate. This same group—hit hardest by economic stagnation, mental health crises, and now, premature mortality—may soon wield the power to shape future public policy.

Whether they choose to do so will depend, in part, on whether their struggles are acknowledged and addressed. Recent cuts to Medicaid, declining public health funding, and emerging AI-driven job instability risk deepening the crisis.

“These aren’t abstract policy debates,” said Dr. Andrew Stokes, another study contributor. “They’re life-or-death issues—literally.”

For a closer look at the full mortality data, the peer-reviewed study is available via the JAMA Health Forum. The broader implications are being discussed across public health and policy circles, and a detailed summary is also provided by Slate’s recent analysis.