60-Year-Old Chinese Farmer Builds Homemade Submarine That Successfully Dives Beneath a Local River, Leaving Experts Speechless

In rural Anhui Province, China, a 60-year-old farmer has done what most would consider impossible. Using little more than scrap steel, salvaged parts and a fierce determination, Zhang Shengwu has built a fully functioning two-seater submarine — and successfully dived it beneath a local river. His story, first reported by China Daily, has since gone viral on Chinese social media, prompting both admiration and concern.

Nicknamed Big Black Fish, the homemade vessel can descend to depths of 8 meters and travel at a modest 4 knots. Zhang, who has no formal training in engineering or naval architecture, spent over a decade pursuing his goal.

It all began in 2014, when a TV segment showing a submarine dive sparked his imagination. He had never seen anything like it — only wooden or iron boats ferrying cargo along the Yangtze River, a backdrop to his everyday life. “I’d seen boats my whole life,” Zhang told SCMP, “but never one that could disappear underwater.”

First Prototype Leaked, Second Drew a Crowd Online

Armed with ¥5,000 (around $700) and a head full of ideas, Zhang’s first attempt was little more than a steel shell welded together after long days of work. It leaked heavily, barely submerged, and had zero navigational control. But it was enough to convince him the concept was viable. In 2016, it even earned him a national utility model patent, offering early recognition for his effort.

Zhang Shengwu’s submarine “Big Black Fish” under construction. (PHOTO / CCTV NEWS)

This initial breakthrough wasn’t just a morale boost — it became a stepping stone. With savings and support from local contacts, Zhang began construction on his second prototype in 2023. Completed in mid-2025, the new model is a 7-meter-long, 5-ton steel submersible, reinforced with two tons of concrete in the hull to stabilise it during dives. Two ballast tanks control buoyancy, filling with water to descend and draining to rise. For added functionality, he installed a waterproof riverbed camera on a 5-meter pole to help avoid underwater hazards.

One test run even helped recover a fisherman’s lost net — a small but significant triumph that earned Zhang a ¥3,000 reward and added to the vessel’s growing legend.

Viral Videos Spark Praise, but Raise Safety Concerns

Footage of the submarine’s maiden dive — filmed on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok — shows the hulking steel mass disappearing into the murky Fengle River, only to re-emerge smoothly moments later. Within days, the clip racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with commenters hailing Zhang as a modern-day da Vinci.

Zhang Shengwu and his submarine, “Big Black Fish”. (PHOTO / CCTV NEWS)

But not everyone is convinced. While no official safety inspections have been published, marine engineering experts have urged caution. Privately built submersibles, especially those made without advanced pressurised hulls or emergency surfacing systems, pose serious risks.

“Maintaining structural integrity underwater is no small feat,” noted Professor Li Zheng, a naval architecture specialist at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, in an interview with CCTV News. “At eight meters, you’re under significant pressure. One design flaw and the outcome can be catastrophic.”

Zhang’s family reportedly shared similar fears during the early stages, warning him about the financial risk and personal danger. He remained undeterred. “Only when you try and succeed,” he said, “do you realise what you’re truly capable of.”

A New Face of Rural Ingenuity?

Zhang’s story taps into a broader narrative about grassroots innovation in China’s rural heartland. As state-backed projects focus on hypersonic aircraft and AI-powered drones, individuals like Zhang are building entirely outside the formal tech ecosystem — and proving that garage-style innovation is still very much alive.

Zhang Shengwu’s first-generation submarine. (PHOTO / CCTV NEWS)

Government data from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) shows a notable rise in utility model patents filed by individuals in smaller provinces over the past five years, often related to agriculture, transport and energy. While most don’t make national headlines, Zhang’s Big Black Fish has clearly struck a chord.

His next goal? A larger, longer-range submarine, capable of extended underwater voyages. It’s an ambitious leap, and one that will likely require more resources and collaboration — but if the past decade is any indicator, Zhang won’t be slowing down anytime soon.