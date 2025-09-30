50 Ships, 20 Planes, Zero Answers—Until Now: Scientists Finally Solves the Mystery of the Bermuda Triangle

For nearly a century, the Bermuda Triangle has captivated the world with tales of vanishing ships, lost aircraft, and unexplained disappearances. Stretching roughly 700,000 square kilometers between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda, the region has earned monikers like the Devil’s Triangle and the Hoodoo Sea, thanks to more than 70 reported disappearances—most notably the infamous Flight 19 in 1945.

But now, a growing number of scientists and maritime experts say there’s little mystery left to solve. The disappearances, they argue, are statistically unremarkable, explainable through a mix of weather patterns, navigational challenges, and human error. In fact, Lloyd’s of London—one of the world’s oldest and most respected insurance markets—has long refused to designate the region as high-risk, maintaining standard insurance premiums for vessels passing through.

There has been decades of speculation about ‘mysterious’ disappearances in the triangle of ocean between Bermuda, Florida, and Puerto Rico (Getty)

Their position is backed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), both of which have issued public statements dismissing the idea that the Bermuda Triangle poses any extraordinary threat. “There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-traveled area of the ocean,” NOAA stated in a 2010 bulletin still referenced today.

Rogue Waves, Radar Blind Spots and Old-Fashioned Bad Luck

The scientific explanations aren’t short on drama. According to oceanographers, one of the most plausible culprits is the phenomenon of rogue waves—massive, unpredictable surges that can reach up to 30 meters high. These waves form when storm systems intersect at sea, amplifying their energy in a phenomenon that wasn’t conclusively documented until satellite radar data confirmed their existence in the 1990s.

One such advocate of this theory is a British oceanographer cited in Le Journal des Femmes, who suggests that rogue waves could easily swamp even large vessels, leaving little trace behind. The Gulf Stream, a fast-moving ocean current that cuts directly through the triangle, further intensifies storm conditions, complicating both sailing and search-and-rescue operations.

This map shows the general location of the infamous Bermuda Triangle. Credit: NOAA

Then there’s the issue of anomalous magnetic interference. While compasses in the region generally function normally, NOAA acknowledges that the area does occasionally experience shifts that can disrupt navigation—particularly for less-experienced crews relying on analog instruments.

Aircraft, too, face hazards. The tropical Atlantic is prone to sudden thunderstorms and intense turbulence, both of which are known factors in aviation incidents. Add to that the human factor—overconfident pilots, flawed maintenance checks, miscommunications—and the so-called mystery becomes a lot more ordinary.

Flight 19 and the Myth That Launched a Thousand Books

Of all the cases linked to the Bermuda Triangle, few are as entrenched in popular imagination as Flight 19. On 5 December 1945, five U.S. Navy TBM Avenger bombers departed from Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission. They never returned.

Later that night, a PBM-Mariner rescue plane sent to locate the squadron also vanished. These events, often cited as definitive proof of the region’s mysterious pull, were in fact riddled with real-world red flags. As detailed in The Independent, the lead pilot of Flight 19, Lt. Charles Taylor, had a history of getting lost mid-flight, was reportedly disoriented, and had left without a watch—essential for celestial navigation.

Radio transcripts show that Taylor believed he was flying over the Florida Keys when he was actually hundreds of miles off course. When junior pilots suggested turning west, he overruled them and led the squadron further into the Atlantic. As for the rescue plane, witnesses saw it explode mid-air, and debris was recovered. The aircraft model was already known by Navy personnel as the “flying gas tank” due to its vulnerability to fuel vapor explosions.

Culture Still Clings to Conspiracies—Even When Science Doesn’t

Despite decades of debunking, the myth refuses to die. Part of that may be due to early authors like Vincent Gaddis, who first coined the term Bermuda Triangle in a 1964 article, and later books by Charles Berlitz, whose 1974 bestseller The Bermuda Triangle sold over 20 million copies. The story then leapt to cinema, with Close Encounters of the Third Kind cementing the myth in pop culture by imagining Flight 19 abducted by aliens.

More fringe theories still circulate online, including methane gas eruptions from the seabed and ancient Atlantean energy crystals interfering with modern electronics. One often-cited hypothesis involving methane hydrate blowouts was even examined by the U.S. Geological Survey, which found the last such event in the region likely occurred more than 15,000 years ago—well before human maritime navigation.

And yet, even as expert consensus solidifies around weather, waves and human fallibility, the Bermuda Triangle endures as a cultural curiosity. As Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki, a science communicator and researcher at the University of Sydney, put it in an interview with news.com.au: “The number of ships and planes that go missing is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis. The only mystery is why people still believe there’s a mystery.”