This 50-Million-Year-Old Fossil Sat in a Drawer—Now It’s Rewriting Turtle Evolution

Scientists have identified a 50-million-year-old fossil sea turtle in northern Syria, marking the country’s first formally described fossil vertebrate species. The discovery, detailed in Papers in Palaeontology on July 23, 2025, introduces Syriemys lelunensis—a previously unknown species that sheds new light on the origins and spread of ancient marine turtles.

A Fossil Hidden In Plain Sight

Back in 2010, a quarry explosion near Al-Zarefeh, close to the city of Afrin, revealed the remains of a sea turtle fossil. Stored for over a decade in the offices of Syria’s General Directorate of Geology and Mineral Resources in Aleppo, the specimen remained unstudied until an international team of researchers recognized its significance. The fossil includes a fully intact internal mold of the carapace, along with parts of the ventral shell, pelvic bones, and hind limbs. Its oval-shaped carapace measures 53 centimeters in length and 44 centimeters in width.

This major scientific effort was led by Wafa Adel Alhalabi, a Syrian-Brazilian paleontologist based at the University of São Paulo. With the support of researchers from Germany, Lebanon, Canada, Syria, and Brazil, the team formally described the species, naming it Syriemys lelunensis—a name derived from the Greek words for “Syria” and “turtle.”

Credit: Wafa Adel Alhalabi

Tracing An Extinct Lineage

Unlike today’s side-necked turtles, which are strictly freshwater dwellers, Syriemys lelunensis belonged to the now-extinct Stereogenyini, a marine-adapted group. The new fossil pushes the evolutionary timeline of this lineage back by more than ten million years, altering previous assumptions about their development and dispersal.

To establish the fossil’s age, researchers examined foraminifera—microscopic shell-bearing protozoa—embedded in the surrounding rock. These microfossils confirmed that the turtle lived during the early Eocene, a time marked by warm global temperatures and expanding shallow seas.

New Clues From The Ancient Tethys

Millions of years ago, present-day Syria was submerged beneath the Tethys Ocean, a vast marine corridor that once stretched across the region. This environment provided an ideal habitat for marine reptiles like Syriemys lelunensis. According to Dr. Gabriel S. Ferreira from the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment in Tübingen, the discovery “adds a new geographical location to the distribution of the Stereogenyini.”

Fossil evidence of this turtle group has been found across South America, North America, the Caribbean, Africa, and East Asia. The Syrian specimen reinforces growing evidence that the Mediterranean region may have served as a crucial evolutionary hub for these ancient sea turtles.

Credit: Wafa Adel Alhalabi

Fossil Science Amid Conflict

The rediscovery of this fossil highlights the enduring value of scientific collaboration. “The current situation in Syria is extremely complex, and in view of the tragedies unfolding there, it seems almost surreal to talk about fossils,” said Professor Max Langer, head of the PaleoLab at the University of São Paulo and co-author of the study. “But at the same time, the publication of the find illustrates the country’s potential and the fact that science is still alive there.”

This research marks the beginning of a larger initiative called Recovering Lost Time in Syria, aimed at documenting and studying Syria’s geological past. The project draws from fossil materials that Alhalabi studied on-site and photographed before war and instability made access impossible.