Don’t Miss the 2025 Partial Solar Eclipse, Visible To Billions Around The World

A significant partial solar eclipse is set to occur on September 21, 2025, casting its shadow across parts of the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Antarctica. According to the detailed report published by EarthSky, this event marks the final eclipse of the year and promises to be a particularly deep one, with the Moon obscuring up to 85% of the Sun at its peak.

An Early Morning Celestial Performance

The eclipse begins at 17:29 UTC, just as the Sun rises for many in the region. For observers in New Zealand and parts of Antarctica, the spectacle will gradually unfold over several hours, with the maximum point occurring at 19:41 UTC. It all wraps up by 21:53 UTC, as the Moon’s shadow exits Earth’s view.

For many, the most compelling part of this event is its depth—EarthSky refers to it as a “deep partial eclipse,” meaning the Sun won’t completely vanish behind the Moon, but the sky will dim significantly. These natural light distortions often ripple across flat surfaces during strong eclipses, although they can be easy to miss.

It’s worth mentioning that this eclipse comes not long after a total lunar eclipse earlier that same month, on September 7, 2025. Both events are part of the year’s second eclipse season, a 35-day window when multiple eclipses tend to occur. The first eclipse season of the year played out back in March, delivering its own set of lunar and solar events.

Linked To An Ancient Eclipse Cycle

This eclipse belongs to a broader astronomical pattern—Saros cycle 154. These cycles help scientists predict eclipses based on repeating alignments between the Earth, Moon, and Sun. This specific event is eclipse number 7 out of 71 in Saros 154, a series that always occurs at the Moon’s descending node, the point where it crosses the ecliptic going southward.

What’s particularly interesting is that with each new eclipse in the series, the Moon shifts slightly north, subtly changing the eclipse’s visibility and character over time. During this September eclipse, the Sun will sit in front of the constellation Virgo, adding yet another layer of context for skywatchers who enjoy locating celestial landmarks during events like these.

Safety Remains A Non-negotiable Priority

As with any solar eclipse, eye safety is paramount. Looking directly at the Sun—even during partial phases—can cause serious and permanent damage. EarthSky stresses the importance of using certified solar filters or eclipse glasses, and not relying on improvised solutions like sunglasses or smoked glass. Telescopes and cameras also need proper solar filters before pointing them at the Sun.

Interactive maps and simulation tools from sources like in-the-sky.org offer useful ways to prepare for the event. These platforms provide detailed eclipse paths, city-specific timing, and even animated renderings of the Moon’s shadow sweeping across Earth’s surface.

Looking Back to Guide What’s Coming

To get a sense of what to expect, observers can revisit the partial annular eclipse of June 10, 2021, when up to 68% of the Sun was covered in parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Photographers like David Hoskin and James Trezza captured stunning images of that event, now archived on EarthSky’s site.

For those wondering what’s next, the solar eclipse on September 21 will pave the way for more major celestial events, including a total solar eclipse in August 2026. But for now, this deep partial eclipse stands out as the final astronomical exclamation point of 2025.