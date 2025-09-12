12 Grams of Gold Per Ton? This Newly Found Deposit Holds Some of the World’s Most Valuable Ore

Canadian mining company Aya Gold & Silver has made a significant breakthrough in Morocco that could reshape the country’s role in the global mining industry. The company recently announced the discovery — later reported by Azernews— of a large gold-bearing deposit at the Assiram site, a previously underexplored area located west of the main mineral belt of the Boumediene project in the Tingir province of eastern Morocco.

A Breakthrough In Unexplored Territory

The discovery was made during a new phase of drilling operations conducted by Aya Gold & Silver. According to the company, these efforts uncovered a gold-bearing zone that extends across eight kilometers. The announcement, as reported by Akhbarona, reveals that surface samples taken from the site show highly promising concentrations—12.2 grams of gold per ton and 4.1% copper.

The company referred to the discovery as a “qualitative breakthrough”, underscoring both its scientific and commercial potential. While the region of Tingir has been known for its mineral-rich landscape, this marks one of the first major gold and copper finds in this specific area. The length of the mineralization zone and its impressive composition make the Assiram site particularly attractive for long-term development.

Morocco’s Growing Footprint In The Mining World

Morocco is mostly known for its massive phosphate reserves, but this new discovery is shining a light on its untapped gold and copper potential. With Aya Gold & Silver digging deeper into the Assiram site, the country could be stepping up as a serious player in the mining world.

What makes this find stand out is the mix of gold and copper. This precious metal is always in demand, and copper’s becoming a big deal thanks to its role in electric vehicles and clean energy tech. Having both in the same spot could make the Boumediene project way more profitable and open the door to a full-scale polymetallic mine.

High-grade Results Hint At Economic Promise

Early tests show the Assiram site has some serious potential, with over 12 grams of gold per ton and more than 4% copper—well above what’s usually needed to make a mine profitable. If things move forward, the project could bring in foreign investment, create jobs, and give a boost to infrastructure in eastern Morocco.

The eight-kilometer stretch that’s been uncovered might just be the beginning. Aya Gold & Silver could be tapping into something much bigger, and if drilling keeps delivering, Morocco might soon catch the attention of major players in the global mining game.