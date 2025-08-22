Deep In The Guts Of Space: This Young Stellar Monster Hides A Mystery That Defies Science

Astronomers from Argentina and Spain have conducted a detailed investigation into the massive young stellar object (MYSO) G29.862−0.0044, uncovering new insights into its structure and formation. The study, led by Sergio Paron of the University of Buenos Aires, was published on August 13 on the arXiv preprint server.

A Distant And Enigmatic Protostar

Located approximately 20,200 light-years from Earth, YSO-G29 is associated with the star-forming region G29.96−0.02. As a massive young stellar object, it represents a very early phase in the birth of massive stars, typically lasting only 10,000 to 100,000 years. These early stages are notoriously difficult to observe due to heavy dust extinction and the brevity of the formation period.

Initial near-infrared (NIR) studies had revealed a peculiar morphology: two bright nebulosities separated by a dark lane, forming a structure consistent with a disk plus jets system. Yet the geometry appeared highly asymmetric, prompting debate over whether the structure was the result of a single object with complex outflows, or a system of unresolved protostars.

Mapping The Unseen With Gemini And JVLA

To clarify the nature of YSO-G29, the research team utilized the Gemini-North telescope’s NIFS instrument for near-infrared spectroscopy, and the Jansky Very Large Array (JVLA) to map radio continuum emission. These observations yielded key findings. Molecular outflows with a velocity around 101 km/s were detected on small spatial scales.

A compact radio continuum source was observed about 0.065 light-years from the main millimeter core, possibly representing an ionized jet or a compact HII region formed by a young massive protostar. Together, the data imply the presence of a deeply embedded protostar, not directly observed, likely hidden within the dense molecular core of YSO-G29.

Evidence for a Binary System

The new observations led the researchers to propose that YSO-G29 could in fact be a binary system, potentially composed of two stars: a non-ionizing protostar or a later-than-B3 type star, and a B1-type star, powerful enough to generate an ultracompact HII region. Such a system would provide a natural explanation for the conflicting features observed in earlier studies.

Specifically, one component could be responsible for carving a cavity in the surrounding interstellar medium through jet and wind activity. This structure, in turn, may have been disrupted by a separate molecular outflow generated by the companion.

Interpreting the Asymmetric Morphology

This scenario sheds light on the previously puzzling cone-shaped features seen in NIR images. According to the researchers, these structures likely result from clearing effects produced by stellar jets or winds from one star, while the opposing flows from the second component may have caused the disruption observed along the dark lane.

Such interactions between components of a binary system, especially in the earliest formation phases, can significantly shape the surrounding environment and leave behind asymmetric and complex morphologies.

If confirmed as a binary, YSO-G29 would be another example of how multiplicity plays a significant role in the early evolution of massive stars—a topic still under active investigation. Continued observation, especially at higher resolutions and across multiple wavelengths, will be essential to confirm the binary hypothesis and unravel the dynamic processes shaping the stellar nursery of G29.96−0.02.



