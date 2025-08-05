Yogurt Isn’t Just for Breakfast Anymore: Scientists Discover Its Healing Power

Researchers at Columbia Engineering have developed an innovative bioactive gel derived from yogurt that may pave the way for advanced tissue regeneration therapies. This gel, which leverages extracellular vesicles (EVs) from milk, mimics living tissue and promotes the natural healing process, offering potential applications in regenerative medicine.

Harnessing the Power of Extracellular Vesicles

According to the study, the cutting-edge gel is designed to repair tissues by using extracellular vesicles (EVs), small particles that are naturally released by cells. These EVs carry essential biological components, such as proteins and genetic material, which enable complex cellular communication.

Traditional synthetic materials have struggled to replicate these interaction. By using EVs sourced from yogurt, the researchers at Columbia Engineering were able to produce the gel in large quantities while preserving its biological activity.

As Santiago Correa, the lead researcher, explained, “We found that they have inherent regenerative potential, which opens the door to new, accessible therapeutic materials.”

A Dual-purpose Design for Regenerative Medicine

The scientists’ design relies on EVs serving two crucial functions. First, the vesicles act as carriers of therapeutic signals, delivering essential molecules for tissue repair. Second, they contribute to the structural formation of the gel itself by linking with biocompatible polymers, creating a soft material that closely resembles living tissue. This unique approach eliminates the need for additional chemical agents, allowing the gel to function naturally and effectively in promoting healing.

This breakthrough hinges on the creative use of yogurt-derived EVs, which provide a scalable and accessible solution for producing the gel in larger quantities. In their experiments, the researchers were able to harness the regenerative properties of these vesicles without sacrificing their bioactivity.

Collaborative Research Drives Innovation

The research was the result of a collaborative effort between Columbia Engineering’s Nanoscale Immunoengineering Lab and the University of Padova. The partnership brought together experts in nanomaterials, polymer-based hydrogels, and agricultural EV sourcing. This global collaboration played a key role in shaping the development of this groundbreaking hydrogel system. The research team demonstrated that the approach is adaptable to various sources of EVs, including those derived from mammalian cells and bacteria, opening the door to a broad range of applications.

The team also validated their approach by demonstrating that yogurt-derived EVs can successfully generate hydrogels that function as both structural and biologically active materials. This finding signals a promising future for the development of next-generation biotechnologies that can be used in regenerative medicine, wound healing, and more.

Early Success in Animal Models

Initial animal trials in mice showed that the yogurt-derived EV hydrogels are biocompatible and drive significant angiogenic activity, promoting the formation of new blood vessels in damaged tissue within a week. Importantly, the gel did not cause any adverse reactions. Instead, it appeared to foster a unique immune environment enriched with anti-inflammatory cells, which could play a key role in promoting tissue repair.

As Artemis Margaronis, a research fellow at Columbia Engineering, stated, “Being able to design a material that closely mimics the body’s natural environment while also speeding up the healing process opens a new world of possibilities for regenerative medicine.”

With these promising results, the team is now exploring how to harness this immune response to further guide tissue regeneration. Their work represents a significant step forward in the field of regenerative medicine, offering new possibilities for more effective and sustainable tissue repair solutions.