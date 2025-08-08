World’s First Global Bluetooth Network to Launch With Record-Breaking Satellite

The satellite manufacturing company Muon Space is set to launch its most ambitious spacecraft to date — the MuSat XL, a 500-kilogram platform designed to enable next-generation orbital services. According to a recent SpaceNews report, Hubble Network, a space-based Bluetooth connectivity startup, has signed on as the anchor customer for this mission. The collaboration aims to establish a truly global Bluetooth layer in orbit, pushing the limits of small satellite capabilities and expanding the potential for space-based communication infrastructure.

A New Standard for Small Satellite Performance

Muon Space’s MuSat XL platform marks a significant leap in small satellite engineering. Built to support multi-payload operations, high-power sensors, and onboard edge computing, the XL offers a much larger capacity and versatility than its predecessors.

“XL is more than a bigger bus – it’s a true enabler for customers pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in orbit, like Hubble,” said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. “Their transformative BLE technology represents the future of space-based services and we are ecstatic to enable their mission with the XL Platform and our Halo stack.”

This approach signals a shift in the satellite industry — from designing spacecraft for singular missions toward building flexible orbital platforms that can adapt to multiple operational requirements over their lifespans. By integrating high-throughput computing directly on board, the MuSat XL can process vast amounts of sensor data in orbit, reducing the need for constant downlinks and improving operational efficiency.

The Vision for a Planet-Wide Bluetooth Network

For Hubble Network, the mission represents more than a technological milestone; it’s a step toward creating an uninterrupted global layer of Bluetooth connectivity. The company’s vision is to allow billions of devices to communicate directly with satellites, bypassing the constraints of terrestrial coverage.

“Muon’s platform gives us the scale and power to build a true Bluetooth layer around the Earth,” explained Alex Haro, Co-Founder and CEO of Hubble Network. “This capability means that any BLE-enabled device, from industrial sensors to consumer gadgets, could connect from virtually anywhere.”

The implications of such a network are far-reaching — from enhancing Internet of Things (IoT) applications in remote regions, to enabling disaster recovery communications, to improving logistics tracking in areas without cellular service. With the MuSat XL’s power and payload capacity, Hubble’s satellites will be able to host advanced receivers and transmitters capable of handling millions of simultaneous device connections.

Building a Scalable Orbital Infrastructure

Beyond Hubble Network’s specific mission, the MuSat XL represents a growing trend in the space industry: the move toward scalable orbital infrastructure. Rather than building one-off satellites for isolated purposes, companies are investing in modular designs that can serve multiple customers and applications simultaneously.

By supporting high-power payloads and multiple onboard systems, the XL platform allows operators to combine functions such as remote sensing, communications, and scientific measurements into a single spacecraft. This integration can dramatically lower launch costs per capability, making advanced satellite services more accessible to startups and established space firms alike.

The partnership between Muon Space and Hubble Network could also serve as a proof-of-concept for similar collaborations between satellite platform providers and specialized service operators. If successful, it may encourage more companies to adopt a shared infrastructure model, accelerating innovation and reducing time-to-orbit for new space services.

The Path Forward for Muon Space and Hubble Network

The launch of the MuSat XL with Hubble Network’s payload will not only validate the platform’s capabilities but could also open the door for further platform standardization in the smallsat market. As more companies look to operate complex missions without the resources to build bespoke spacecraft, demand for turnkey satellite buses like the XL is expected to grow.

Muon Space’s Halo stack, which combines onboard processing, autonomy software, and mission management tools, adds another layer of value for customers seeking to deploy and manage constellations at scale. With Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology poised to become a standard in space-based communications, the MuSat XL could play a pivotal role in shaping the next decade of satellite networking.