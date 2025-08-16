World’s Most Active Underwater Volcano May Be Ready To Erupt Again in 2025, Scientists Warn

The Axial Seamount, the most active volcano in the Northeast Pacific, is showing strong signs of preparing for another eruption. Recent seismic and geophysical studies, reported in Nature Communications, reveal accelerating activity beneath its oceanic floor. Located about 480 kilometers west of Oregon’s coast and submerged under 1,400 meters of water, Axial is a hotspot of volcanism that has already erupted three times in the past three decades. Its looming reawakening provides a rare opportunity for scientists to observe how submarine volcanoes operate and influence both geology and ocean ecosystems.

A Hidden Volcano Beneath The Pacific

Although Axial is the most active submarine volcano in its region, it remains unknown to most because it is concealed beneath the ocean’s surface. As volcanologist Bill Chadwick emphasized in an interview on Oregon Public Broadcasting: “Axial is the most active volcano in the Northeast Pacific which maybe some people don’t know, because it’s hidden under the ocean.” This invisibility makes its activity less dramatic than terrestrial eruptions like Hawaii’s Kīlauea, but no less significant. Scientists are closely monitoring its magma reservoirs, which have been swelling steadily since the last eruption in 2015. Seismic swarms, ground deformation, and hydrothermal vent changes point to magma movement deep below, suggesting that another eruption may not be far away.

The location of Axial Seamount and surrounding tectonic plates. (Lyn Topinka/USGS)

A Unique Laboratory For Submarine Volcanism

Axial Seamount is not just a geological curiosity—it is one of the best natural laboratories for studying submarine volcanic processes. Unlike land-based volcanoes, submarine eruptions are influenced by extreme pressure, rapid cooling, and dynamic interactions with seawater. These factors make each eruption at Axial a chance to understand how magma behaves under the ocean floor. Researchers emphasize that its position on the Juan de Fuca Ridge and connection to a hot mantle plume make it particularly active. The volcano provides crucial insights into how magma chambers inflate and how fissures propagate before eruptions. The eruption patterns observed in 1998, 2011, and 2015 revealed that activity tends to concentrate along the caldera’s eastern wall. As geophysicist Jidong Yang and his team noted: “The reason for the connection between the high-melt zone and the focusing of eruptive fissures near the eastern caldera wall in 1998, 2011, and 2015 remains unclear.”

The Signals Of An Approaching Eruption

Evidence collected through seafloor sensors shows unmistakable signs of inflation in Axial’s magma reservoir. After the 2015 eruption, scientists documented a steady uplift of the caldera floor, caused by the accumulation of magma. By 2024, that uplift had exceeded levels observed before the last eruption, raising expectations that another event is imminent. Microearthquakes, often linked to magma moving through cracks, are becoming more frequent. Hydrothermal activity is also shifting, indicating new heat sources below. Unlike on land, these eruptions are rarely destructive to human settlements, but they play a fundamental role in shaping the seafloor and regulating hydrothermal ecosystems.

Why Axial Matters Beyond Geology

The eruptions of Axial Seamount are not just geological phenomena; they influence ocean chemistry, ecosystems, and even global climate processes. Submarine eruptions release not only lava but also vast amounts of carbon dioxide, methane, and minerals into the ocean. These materials feed microbial communities and shape hydrothermal vent ecosystems that support unique life forms. The volcano is also a test case for long-term ocean monitoring. Networks of sensors deployed on the seafloor allow real-time tracking of volcanic activity, making Axial one of the most closely observed submarine volcanoes in the world. Its study helps scientists predict not only submarine eruptions but also the behavior of larger volcanic systems worldwide.